Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. ACON Holding Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3710   TW0003710000

ACON HOLDING INC.

(3710)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-11
13.70 TWD   -2.84%
09:34aACON : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Advanced Connectek (Shen-Zhen) Inc. receiced administrative sanction from tax bureau.
PU
08/11ACON : Forfeiture by the directors as a whole of subscription rights to shares in a number reaching one-half or more upon cash capital increase
PU
08/11ACON : To announce the capital increase record date of common stocks transferred from the domestic secured convertible corporate bonds for the 1st time.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ACON : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Advanced Connectek (Shen-Zhen) Inc. receiced administrative sanction from tax bureau.

08/15/2022 | 09:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ACON Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/15 Time of announcement 21:08:31
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Advanced
Connectek (Shen-Zhen) Inc. receiced administrative
sanction from tax bureau.
Date of events 2022/08/15 To which item it meets paragraph 26
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/15
2.Cause of occurrence:Advanced Connectek (Shen-Zhen) Inc. receiced
administrative sanction from tax bureau.
3.Handling procedure:
Advanced Connectek (Shen-Zhen) Inc. was fined by local
tax bureau according to tax law, because of the process of handling
withholding and transfer of factory buildings during 2013 to 2017,
some procedures were different from those determined by the tax bureau.
4.Anticipated possible loss or impact:
Basic tax amounting to RMB 21,880,000, fines RMB 6,490,000 and late fees.
5.Amount of insurance claims that might be obtained:None.
6.Improvement status and future countermeasures:
Subsidiary will submit administrative reconsideration or
appealing to tax bureau.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Subsidiary has accrued related liabilities in 2021,
No significant impact on the Company's profit in 2022.

Disclaimer

Acon Holding Inc. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 13:33:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ACON HOLDING INC.
09:34aACON : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Advanced Connectek (Shen-Zhen) Inc. receiced a..
PU
08/11ACON : Forfeiture by the directors as a whole of subscription rights to shares in a number..
PU
08/11ACON : To announce the capital increase record date of common stocks transferred from the ..
PU
08/11ACON : Announcement on behalf of the Company's subsidiary Advanced Connectek (Shen-Zhen) I..
PU
08/11ACON : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary TIDDY COMPANY LIMITED about its rectification ..
PU
08/11ACON : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Modern Frontier Limited that the board of dire..
PU
08/11ACON : Increase or decrease in the number of companies held by an investment holding compa..
PU
08/11ACON : The Company announces the board resolutions on approving the Q2 2022 consolidated f..
PU
08/11ACON : Announcement pursuant to Article 22-1-2, 1-3 of the Regulations Governing Loaning o..
PU
08/11ACON : Announcement pursuant to Article 25-1-2, 1-3, 1-4 of the Regulations Governing Loan..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 7 324 M - -
Net income 2021 -527 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 448 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 470 M 116 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart ACON HOLDING INC.
Duration : Period :
ACON Holding Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hung Yi Chen General Manager & Director
I Lin Lai Head-Finance & Accounting
Chao Tsung Lin Chairman
Shou Hsiung Pai Independent Director
Sen Fu Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACON HOLDING INC.39.09%106
HEXAGON AB-16.25%31 739
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-21.78%22 144
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-8.10%18 816
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-41.74%18 015
GOERTEK INC.-33.83%17 744