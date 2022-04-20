ACON : Announcement on behalf of the Company's major subsidiary Advanced Connectek (Shen-Zhen) Inc. for issuance of new shares through capital increase

|
Statement
|
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/20
2.Source of capital increase funds:
Advanced Connectek (Shen-Zhen) Inc. acquires common shares of Advanced
Connectek (Kun-Shan) Ltd. and Advanced Connectek (Tian-Jin) Ltd., and issue
new shares through capital increase.
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration
(Yes, please state issuance period/No):No
4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares
issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in
capital increase from earnings or capital surplus):
Total monetary value：CNY 14,900,000 (NTD 67,139,400 expected)；
Shares：N/A
5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares
to be issued this time:N/A
6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when
adopting shelf registration:N/A
7.Par value per share:N/A
8.Issue price:N/A
9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:N/A
10.Number of shares publicly sold:N/A
11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock
dividends to existing shareholders:N/A
12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares
unsubscripted for by the deadline:N/A
13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
Their rights and obligations are the same as those of the original shares
14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:N/A
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Change of organizational structure；
(2)The exchange rate of CNY：NTD is 1:4.506；
(3)Advanced Connectek (Shen-Zhen) Inc. is a limited company,
so it don't have the share.