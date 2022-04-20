ACON : Announcement on behalf of the Company's major subsidiary Advanced Connectek (Shen-Zhen) Inc. for issuance of new shares through capital increase

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/20 2.Source of capital increase funds: Advanced Connectek (Shen-Zhen) Inc. acquires common shares of Advanced Connectek (Kun-Shan) Ltd. and Advanced Connectek (Tian-Jin) Ltd., and issue new shares through capital increase. 3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No):No 4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in capital increase from earnings or capital surplus): Total monetary value：CNY 14,900,000 (NTD 67,139,400 expected)； Shares：N/A 5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares to be issued this time:N/A 6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when adopting shelf registration:N/A 7.Par value per share:N/A 8.Issue price:N/A 9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:N/A 10.Number of shares publicly sold:N/A 11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing shareholders:N/A 12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline:N/A 13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares: Their rights and obligations are the same as those of the original shares 14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:N/A 15.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Change of organizational structure； (2)The exchange rate of CNY：NTD is 1:4.506； (3)Advanced Connectek (Shen-Zhen) Inc. is a limited company, so it don't have the share.