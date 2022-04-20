ACON : Increase or decrease in the number of companies held by an investment holding company.

|
Statement
|
1.Approved by resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders' meeting (please enter: "board of
directors" or "shareholders' meeting"):
board of directors
2.Date of the resolution:2022/04/20
3.Reason for the resolution to increase the no.of held
companies, and name, industry, and shareholding ratio
of the held companies:N/A.
4.Reason for the resolution to decrease the no.of held
companies, and name, industry, and shareholding ratio
of the held companies:
Reason:business development is not as expected
Name:ZHAN HUI Business Administration Consultation (TIANJIN) LTD.
Industry:Business administration and consultant service of related
information；Ratio:100%
5.No.of held companies as of the current date:39
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.