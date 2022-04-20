ACON : Increase or decrease in the number of companies held by an investment holding company.

Statement

1.Approved by resolution of the board of directors or shareholders' meeting (please enter: "board of directors" or "shareholders' meeting"): board of directors 2.Date of the resolution:2022/04/20 3.Reason for the resolution to increase the no.of held companies, and name, industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies:N/A. 4.Reason for the resolution to decrease the no.of held companies, and name, industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies: Reason:business development is not as expected Name:ZHAN HUI Business Administration Consultation (TIANJIN) LTD. Industry:Business administration and consultant service of related information；Ratio:100% 5.No.of held companies as of the current date:39 6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.