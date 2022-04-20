Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. ACON Holding Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3710   TW0003710000

ACON HOLDING INC.

(3710)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-18
12.40 TWD   +0.81%
ACON : Increase or decrease in the number of companies held by an investment holding company.

04/20/2022 | 04:57am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ACON Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/20 Time of announcement 16:37:32
Subject 
 Increase or decrease in the number of companies
held by an investment holding company.
Date of events 2022/04/20 To which item it meets paragraph 41
Statement 
1.Approved by resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders' meeting (please enter: "board of
directors" or "shareholders' meeting"):
board of directors
2.Date of the resolution:2022/04/20
3.Reason for the resolution to increase the no.of held
companies, and name, industry, and shareholding ratio
of the held companies:N/A.
4.Reason for the resolution to decrease the no.of held
companies, and name, industry, and shareholding ratio
 of the held companies:
Reason:business development is not as expected
Name:ZHAN HUI Business Administration Consultation (TIANJIN) LTD.
Industry:Business administration and consultant service of related
information；Ratio:100%
5.No.of held companies as of the current date:39
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Acon Holding Inc. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 08:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 2 629 M 89,7 M 89,7 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart ACON HOLDING INC.
Duration : Period :
ACON Holding Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hung Yi Chen General Manager & Director
I Chun Chen Head-Finance & Accounting
Chao Tsung Lin Chairman
Shou Hsiung Pai Independent Director
Sen Fu Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACON HOLDING INC.25.89%90
HEXAGON AB-7.76%36 998
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-19.01%24 224
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED10.43%22 770
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-31.68%21 474
GOERTEK INC.-40.76%16 753