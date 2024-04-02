Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies that restore function and enhance the lives of people with neurological disorders. The Company uses its ARCUS pulmonary delivery system, which is a technology platform designed to deliver medication through inhalation that is used in the development of a variety of inhaled medicines. The Company's commercial products include INBRIJA (levodopa inhalation powder) and AMPYRA (dalfampridine). Inbrija is an inhaled levodopa (L-dopa) for intermittent treatment of OFF episodes, also known as OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with carbidopa/levodopa regimen. Inbrija utilizes its ARCUS platform for inhaled therapeutics. AMPYRA (dalfampridine) is an extended-release tablet formulation of dalfampridine as a treatment to enhance walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS). Ampyra is marketed as Fampyra outside the United States by Biogen International GmbH.