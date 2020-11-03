Log in
Acorda Therapeutics : Provides Financial and Business Update for Third Quarter 2020

11/03/2020 | 05:35pm EST

Acorda Therapeutics Q3 2020 Earnings Call

November 3, 2020

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding management's expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects should be considered forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: we may not be able to successfully market INBRIJA or any other products under development; the COVID-19 pandemic, including related quarantines and travel restrictions, and the potential for the illness to affect our employees or consultants or those that work for other companies we rely upon, could have a material adverse effect on our business operations or product sales; our ability to raise additional funds to finance our operations, repay outstanding indebtedness or satisfy other obligations, and our ability to control our costs or reduce planned expenditures and take other actions which are necessary for us to continue as a going concern; risks associated with complex, regulated manufacturing processes for pharmaceuticals, which could affect whether we have sufficient commercial supply of INBRIJA to meet market demand; third party payers (including governmental agencies) may not reimburse for the use of INBRIJA or our other products at acceptable rates or at all and may impose restrictive prior authorization requirements that limit or block prescriptions; competition for INBRIJA, AMPYRA and other products we may develop and market in the future, including increasing competition and accompanying loss of revenues in the U.S. from generic versions of AMPYRA (dalfampridine) following our loss of patent exclusivity; the ability to realize the benefits anticipated from acquisitions, among other reasons because acquired development programs are generally subject to all the risks inherent in the drug development process and our knowledge of the risks specifically relevant to acquired programs generally improves over time; the risk of unfavorable results from future studies of INBRIJA (levodopa inhalation powder) or from our other research and development programs, or any other acquired or in-licensed programs ; the occurrence of adverse safety events with our products; the outcome (by judgment or settlement) and costs of legal, administrative or regulatory proceedings, investigations or inspections, including, without limitation, collective, representative or class action litigation; failure to protect our intellectual property, to defend against the intellectual property claims of others or to obtain third party intellectual property licenses needed for the commercialization of our products; and failure to comply with regulatory requirements could result in adverse action by regulatory agencies.

These and other risks are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the goals or plans described in our forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements made in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this presentation.

INBRIJA Net Sales - Q3 2020

$5.8Mnet sales

24% increase over Q2

AMPYRA Net Sales - Q3 2020

$27.3Mnet revenue

  • 5% increase over Q2
  • Revenue consistent with internal projections
  • $15M milestone payment on Fampyra

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 22:34:03 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 117 M - -
Net income 2020 -77,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,69x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 52,8 M 52,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 344
Free-Float 98,2%
Technical analysis trends ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,00 $
Last Close Price 1,10 $
Spread / Highest target 355%
Spread / Average Target 173%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Cohen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. Kelley Non-Executive Chairman
David Lawrence Chief Accounting Officer
Andrew R. Blight Chief Scientific Officer Emeritus
Burkhard Blank Chief Medical Officer, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-46.08%53
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-9.93%73 380
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS46.10%57 727
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-5.27%53 937
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.72.80%41 402
BEIGENE, LTD.80.38%27 147
