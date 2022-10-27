Acorda Therapeutics Provides Long-Term Business Plan and Financial Guidance

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACOR) today provided a detailed, long-term business plan to drive shareholder value and also provided long-term financial guidance.

Acorda has developed a long-term business plan to increase the value of the Company, focused on growing INBRIJA® (levodopa inhalation powder), maximizing AMPYRA® (dalfampridine), and implementing additional operational and manufacturing efficiencies. Due to the recent Alkermes arbitration award, along with continued fiscal discipline, Acorda has substantial liquidity, which the Company expects will allow it to execute on its business plan. Acorda expects to be cash-flow positive in 2023. The outcome of the reverse stock split proposal at the upcoming Special Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for November 4, 2022, will be a key determinant of Acorda’s strategic alternatives and ability to execute its business plan.

Key Assumptions Underlying Business Plan and Guidance

INBRIJA will continue to grow in the U.S.

INBRIJA will expand into additional ex-U.S. markets

AMPYRA will continue to lose market share, but at a stabilizing rate

Acorda’s expectation is to be cash-flow positive in 2023

Shareholder approval of reverse stock split proposal; continued Nasdaq listing

INBRIJA

The Company believes that INBRIJA has a significant opportunity to expand the market for on-demand treatments INBRIJA currently enjoys a 67% market share within the on-demand treatment class 1 Healthcare professionals report they are generally more comfortable with INBRIJA than apomorphine-based on-demand treatments 2 < 2% of the 380,000 people with Parkinson’s who experience OFF periods are actively on any on-demand treatment 3

Acorda is implementing high-potential initiatives to grow the INBRIJA business Launching new brand campaigns for physicians and people with Parkinson’s Expanding usage of recently launched E-prescribing platform, which removes barriers to prescribing and has increased fulfillment rates Introducing cash-pay option to improve patient access Focusing sales team with a hyper-targeted call strategy

Ex-U.S. revenue expected to increase in 2023 and 2024 as Germany launch progresses and additional launches commence in Spain and Latin America Partner discussions are in progress for Asia and additional EU markets



AMPYRA

Alkermes arbitration ruling significantly improves operating margins $16.5M cash received October 2022 No further royalty payments and ability to find lower-cost supply, which has already been secured $10-$12M savings in 2023 annual cost of goods (based on volume)

AMPYRA net sales currently at ~13% of peak sales AMPYRA currently holds ~15% of dalfampridine market 4 Long-term value of the brand expected at ~10% of peak sales through 2027

Field team continues to promote the brand ~200 health care professionals resumed prescribing AMPYRA in 2022

Tenacity of prescribers and patients has resulted in fewer payer restrictions 5 ~70% of all covered lives have access to AMPYRA 6



Financial Guidance

Acorda provided the following long-term financial guidance ranges, assuming successful implementation of the business plan and its key assumptions:

Guidance Ranges in US$M 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 NET REVENUE Inbrija US $27.8 - $28.7 $37.1 - $41.1 $50.1 - $55.3 $59.7 - $65.9 $64.1 - $70.9 $71.4 - $78.9 Inbrija OUS $2.8 - $2.9 $7.3 - $8.1 $12.0 - $13.2 $22.7 - $25.1 $33.1 - $36.6 $45.0 - $49.7 Inbrija Sales $30.6 - $31.6 $44.4 - $49.2 $62.1 - $68.5 $82.4 - $91.0 $97.2 - $107.5 $116.4 - $128.6 Ampyra US $71.4 - $73.6 $64.6 - $71.4 $61.5 - $68.0 $59.5 - $65.8 $57.6 - $63.7 $55.8 - $61.7 Fampyra Royalty $12.0 - $12.4 $9.5 - $10.5 $8.6 - $9.5 $7.6 - $8.4 $7.6 - $8.4 $6.7 - $7.4 Ampyra Sales $83.4 - $86.0 $74.1 - $81.9 $70.1 - $77.5 $67.1 - $74.2 $65.2 - $72.1 $62.5 - $69.1 ARCUS Development $0.0 - $0.0 $1.1 - $1.3 $1.5 - $1.6 $1.5 - $1.6 $1.5 - $1.6 $1.5 - $1.6 Neurelis Royalty $2.0 - $2.1 $1.7 - $1.9 $0.4 - $0.5 $0.0 - $0.0 $0.0 - $0.0 $0.0 - $0.0 Net Revenue $116.0 - $119.7 $121.3 - $134.3 $134.1 - $148.1 $151.0 - $166.8 $163.9 - $181.2 $180.4 - $199.3 OPEX $113.7 - $117.1 $90.0 - $99.4 $90.6 - $100.2 $93.5 - $103.3 $96.3 - $106.4 $99.2 - $109.6 EBITDA ($13.5) - ($13.9) $29.0 - $32.1 $40.8 - $45.1 $58.3 - $64.5 $72.1 - $79.7 $89.3 - $98.7 Ending Cash Balance $43.6 - $44.9 $51.7 - $57.2 $73.9 - $81.6 $103.0 - $113.9 $139.1 - $153.7 $183.7 - $203.1 Cash Flow ($20.6) - ($21.3) $9.7 - $10.7 $22.2 - $24.5 $29.2 - $32.2 $36.0 - $39.8 $44.7 - $49.4

