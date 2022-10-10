Acorda Therapeutics Withdraws Proposal to Increase Authorized Shares from Special Meeting of Stockholders

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACOR) today announced that the company has withdrawn Proposal One, a request to increase the number of authorized shares of Acorda stock, from the ballot for the Special Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for November 4, 2022.

Proposal Two, authorization of a Reverse Stock Split, remains on the ballot. This proposal would give Acorda’s Board of Directors the ability to implement a reverse stock split of Acorda’s stock. Proposal Three, the Adjournment Proposal, to allow the Company to adjourn and reconvene the Special Meeting to have additional time to solicit proxies, will also remain on the ballot.

“We have concluded that it is not in the best interests of shareholders to request an increase in authorized shares at this time,” said Ron Cohen, M.D., Acorda’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “However, the proposal to implement a reverse split of Acorda’s stock remains critical to ensure that we can get the stock price above $1.00, which would prevent the company from being delisted by Nasdaq. If that were to occur, we could be in default on our obligations to our debtholders and may be required to declare bankruptcy or liquidate, which would be adverse to the interests of shareholders and patients. It’s important to note that a reverse split will not change the value or ownership interest of any shareholder’s position in Acorda, and the Board of Directors urges shareholders to vote ‘For’ that proposal.”

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics develops therapies to restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. INBRIJA is approved for intermittent treatment of OFF episodes in adults with Parkinson’s disease treated with carbidopa/levodopa. INBRIJA is not to be used by patients who take or have taken a nonselective monoamine oxidase inhibitor such as phenelzine or tranylcypromine within the last two weeks. INBRIJA utilizes Acorda’s innovative ARCUS® pulmonary delivery system, a technology platform designed to deliver medication through inhalation. Acorda also markets the branded AMPYRA® (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 mg.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding management's expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects should be considered forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: we may not be able to successfully market AMPYRA, INBRIJA or any other products under development; the COVID-19 pandemic, including related restrictions on in-person interactions and travel, and the potential for illness, quarantines and vaccine mandates affecting our management, employees or consultants or those that work for other companies we rely upon, could have a material adverse effect on our business operations or product sales; our ability to attract and retain key management and other personnel, or maintain access to expert advisors; our ability to raise additional funds to finance our operations, repay outstanding indebtedness or satisfy other obligations, and our ability to control our costs or reduce planned expenditures; risks associated with the trading of our common stock, including the potential delisting of our common stock from the Nasdaq Global Select Market and actions that we may take, such as a reverse stock split, in order to attempt to maintain such listing; risks related to our corporate restructurings, including our ability to outsource certain operations, realize expected cost savings and maintain the workforce needed for continued operations; risks associated with complex, regulated manufacturing processes for pharmaceuticals, which could affect whether we have sufficient commercial supply of INBRIJA to meet market demand; our reliance on third-party manufacturers for the production of commercial sup plies of AMPYRA and INBRIJA; third-party payers (including governmental agencies) may not reimburse for the use of INBRIJA at acceptable rates or at all and may impose restrictive prior authorization requirements that limit or block prescriptions; reliance on collaborators and distributors to commercialize INBRIJA and AMPYRA outside the U.S.; competition for INBRIJA and AMPYRA, including increasing competition and accompanying loss of revenues in the U.S. from generic versions of AMPYRA (dalfampridine) following our loss of patent exclusivity; the ability to realize the benefits anticipated from acquisitions because, among other reasons, acquired development programs are generally subject to all the risks inherent in the drug development process and our knowledge of the risks specifically relevant to acquired programs generally improves over time; the risk of unfavorable results from future studies of INBRIJA (levodopa inhalation powder) or from other research and development programs, or any other acquired or in-licensed programs; the occurrence of adverse safety events with our products; the outcome (by judgment or settlement) and costs of legal, administrative or regulatory proceedings, investigations or inspections, including, without limitation, collective, representative or class-action litigation; failure to protect our intellectual property, to defend against the intellectual property claims of others or to obtain third-party intellectual property licenses needed for the commercialization of our products; and failure to comply with regulatory requirements could result in adverse action by regulatory agencies.

These and other risks are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the goals or plans described in our forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.

