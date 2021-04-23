Acorda Therapeutics : 2021 Proxy Statement (PDF 1.18 MB)
ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
420 Saw Mill River Road, Ardsley, New York 10502
April 23, 2021
Dear Stockholder:
You are cordially invited to attend the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., which will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn, 201 Ogden Avenue, Dobbs Ferry, New York 10522, commencing at 9:00 a.m., local time, on June 2, 2021.
We are proceeding under the Securities and Exchange Commission rule that allows us to furnish proxy materials to our stockholders over the Internet, although we may choose to send a full set of proxy materials to some of our stockholders. We believe that this electronic proxy process expedites stockholders' receipt of proxy materials and lowers the costs and reduces the environmental impact of our Annual Meeting.
On or about April 23, 2021, we will commence sending a Notice of Annual Meeting and Internet Availability to our stockholders along with instructions on how to access our 2021 Proxy Statement and Annual Report and authorize a proxy to vote your shares online. The Annual Report is not to be regarded as proxy solicitation material.
Matters to be considered and voted on at the 2021 Annual Meeting are set forth in the Proxy Statement. You are encouraged to carefully review the Proxy Statement and attend the Annual Meeting in person. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we hope you will vote as soon as possible by authorizing a proxy over the Internet or by telephone as described in the enclosed materials so that your shares will be represented at the Annual Meeting. If you receive a paper copy of the proxy card by mail, you may sign, date and mail the proxy card in the envelope provided. If you attend the Annual Meeting and wish to change your proxy vote, you may do so by voting in person at the Annual Meeting.
We look forward to meeting you on June 2, 2021 and discussing with you the business of our company.
Sincerely,
Ron Cohen, M.D.
President and Chief Executive Officer
ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
420 Saw Mill River Road, Ardsley, New York 10502
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
Time and Date : ........................................
9:00 a.m., local time, on June 2, 2021
Place : ........................................................
Hilton Garden Inn, 201 Ogden Avenue, Dobbs Ferry, New York 10522
COVID-19 Contingencies:
......................
We are actively monitoring developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic
as well as protocols that U.S. federal, state and local governments may impose
to reduce the risk of transmission. In the event that we determine it is not
possible or advisable to hold the 2021 Annual Meeting at the date, time and/or
location disclosed in this Proxy Statement, we will announce alternative
arrangements for the meeting in a press release. Our press releases can be
accessed on our corporate website free of charge at www.acorda.com, under
the "News and Events" and then "Press Releases" captions. We will also post
any updated information on our website under the "Investors" and then
"Investor Events" captions. If you plan to attend the 2021 Annual Meeting in
person, please check for our disclosure of this information prior to the
currently-scheduled time and date for the 2021 Annual Meeting.
Items of Business: ....................................
(1)
To elect two Class I directors for a term expiring on the date of our 2024
Annual Meeting of Stockholders, or at such time as their successors
have been duly elected and qualified.
(2)
To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent
auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.
(3)
An advisory vote to approve Named Executive Officer compensation.
(4)
To consider such other business as may properly come before the 2021
Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "
2021 Annual Meeting").
Adjournments and Postponements:
.......
Any action on the items of business described above may be considered at the
2021 Annual Meeting at the time and on the date specified above or at any time
and date to which the 2021 Annual Meeting may be properly adjourned or
postponed.
Record Date: ............................................
You are entitled to vote only if you were a stockholder of Acorda Therapeutics
as of the close of business on April 5, 2021.
Meeting Admission:.................................
You are entitled to attend the 2021 Annual Meeting only if you were an Acorda
Therapeutics stockholder as of the close of business on the record date or hold
a valid proxy for the 2021 Annual Meeting. You will need to present a valid
government-issued or other acceptable photo identification for admittance. If
you are not a stockholder of record but hold shares through a broker or other nominee (
i.e., in street name), you will need to provide proof of beneficial ownership as of the record date, such as your most recent account statement dated as of or prior to April 5, 2021, a copy of the voting instruction form provided by your broker, trustee, or other nominee, or other similar evidence of ownership. If, upon request, you do not provide photo identification or provide the other materials described above, you will not be admitted to the 2021 Annual Meeting. In recognition of the serious and adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, we will require attendees to comply with health and safety protocols endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which will include recommended social distancing and personal protective equipment, such as face masks, as well as any applicable state or local governmental requirements which may be imposed. Cameras, recording devices and other similar electronic devices will not be permitted at the meeting.
Voting:......................................................
Your vote is very important. Whether or not you plan to attend the 2021
Annual Meeting, we strongly encourage you to read this Proxy Statement
and submit your proxy or, if applicable, your voting instructions to your
broker, trustee, or other nominee as soon as possible. If you received your
proxy materials electronically, you may submit your proxy online or by
telephone by following the instructions provided with the proxy materials.
If you receive your proxy materials by mail, you may submit your proxy
by completing, signing, dating and returning your proxy card or voting
instructions form in the pre-addressed envelope provided, or by voting
online or by telephone by following the instructions provided with the
proxy materials. For specific instructions on how to vote, please refer to
the "Questions and Answers" section beginning on page 1 of the Proxy
Statement.
Important Notice Regarding the
The Notice of Annual Meeting and the Proxy Statement for the 2021
Availability of Proxy Materials for
Annual Meeting are available free of charge at www.proxyvote.com.
the 2021 Annual Meeting:
...................
By the Order of the Board of Directors
Andrew Mayer
Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
April 23, 2021
TABLE OF CONTENTS
QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE PROXY MATERIALS AND THE 2021 ANNUAL MEETING
OF STOCKHOLDERS ................................................................................................................................................
1
PROPOSAL ONE: ELECTION OF DIRECTORS........................................................................................................
8
Recommendation of the Board of Directors ..........................................................................................................
8
Directors Standing for Election for the Term Expiring in 2024 - Class I Directors..............................................
9
Directors Whose Terms Expire in 2022 - Class II Directors ................................................................................
10
Directors Whose Terms Expire in 2023 - Class III Directors ...............................................................................
11
Corporate Governance Guidelines and Other Governance Policies ......................................................................
11
Board Leadership Structure ...................................................................................................................................
12
Risk Oversight .......................................................................................................................................................
13
Director Independence...........................................................................................................................................
13
Attendance at Board, Committee and Stockholder Meetings ................................................................................
14
Committees of the Board of Directors...................................................................................................................
14
Director Qualifications and Director Nomination Process ....................................................................................
17
Stockholder Communication with the Board of Directors ....................................................................................
19
Board and Committee Fees ...................................................................................................................................
19
2020 Non-Employee Director Compensation........................................................................................................
20
SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT
................................
22
INFORMATION CONCERNING EXECUTIVE OFFICERS .....................................................................................
25
COMPENSATION COMMITTEE REPORT ................................................................................................................
27
COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ....................................................................................................
27
Our Company ........................................................................................................................................................
27
Our Business Values..............................................................................................................................................
27
Compensation Philosophy and Objectives ............................................................................................................
28
Setting Executive Compensation...........................................................................................................................
28
2020 "Say-on-Pay" Vote .......................................................................................................................................
29
Our CEO's Mission and Leadership......................................................................................................................
30
Elements of Compensation....................................................................................................................................
30
Termination of Stock Ownership Guidelines ........................................................................................................
37
Clawback Policy....................................................................................................................................................
37
Insider Trading and Anti-Hedging Policy .............................................................................................................
38
Tax and Accounting Considerations......................................................................................................................
38
EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION....................................................................................................................................
39
Summary Compensation Table .............................................................................................................................
39
Pay Ratio ...............................................................................................................................................................
40
Award Information for the Year Ended December 31, 2020.................................................................................
41
2020 Grants of Plan-Based Awards Table.............................................................................................................
41
Outstanding Equity Awards at December 31, 2020 ..............................................................................................
42
2020 Option Exercises and Stock Vested ..............................................................................................................
43
Named Executive Officer Employment Agreements ............................................................................................
43
Named Executive Officer Severance Agreements.................................................................................................
45
Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change in Control ...............................................................................
48
Other Compensation..............................................................................................................................................
49
Compensation and Risk .........................................................................................................................................
49
Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation ............................................................................
50
CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS ...........................................................................
50
AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT ....................................................................................................................................
50
i
PROPOSAL TWO: RATIFICATION OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS ................................................................
52
Ratification of Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP ..........................................................................................
52
Recommendation of the Board of Directors ........................................................................................................
52
Audit and Non-Audit Fees...................................................................................................................................
52
Pre-approval Policies and Procedures .................................................................................................................
52
PROPOSAL THREE: ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COMPENSATION .....................................................................................................................................................
53
Recommendation of the Board of Directors ........................................................................................................
53
OTHER BUSINESS.........................................................................................................................................................
54
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...................................................................................................................................
54
Securities Authorized for Issuance under Equity Compensation Plans ...............................................................
54
Householding.......................................................................................................................................................
55
Requirements, Including Deadlines, for Submission of Proxy Proposals, Nomination of Directors and Other
Business of Stockholders................................................................................................................................
55
Annual Report .....................................................................................................................................................
56
Code of Ethics .....................................................................................................................................................
56
ii
Disclaimer
Acorda Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 19:59:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Sales 2021
95,7 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-105 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-0,39x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
44,9 M
44,9 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2021
0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,48x
Nbr of Employees
168
Free-Float
98,5%
Chart ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
5,00 $
Last Close Price
4,73 $
Spread / Highest target
5,71%
Spread / Average Target
5,71%
Spread / Lowest Target
5,71%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.