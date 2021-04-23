Acorda Therapeutics : 2021 Proxy Statement (PDF 1.18 MB)

ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

420 Saw Mill River Road, Ardsley, New York 10502

April 23, 2021

Dear Stockholder:

You are cordially invited to attend the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., which will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn, 201 Ogden Avenue, Dobbs Ferry, New York 10522, commencing at 9:00 a.m., local time, on June 2, 2021.

We are proceeding under the Securities and Exchange Commission rule that allows us to furnish proxy materials to our stockholders over the Internet, although we may choose to send a full set of proxy materials to some of our stockholders. We believe that this electronic proxy process expedites stockholders' receipt of proxy materials and lowers the costs and reduces the environmental impact of our Annual Meeting.

On or about April 23, 2021, we will commence sending a Notice of Annual Meeting and Internet Availability to our stockholders along with instructions on how to access our 2021 Proxy Statement and Annual Report and authorize a proxy to vote your shares online. The Annual Report is not to be regarded as proxy solicitation material.

Matters to be considered and voted on at the 2021 Annual Meeting are set forth in the Proxy Statement. You are encouraged to carefully review the Proxy Statement and attend the Annual Meeting in person. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we hope you will vote as soon as possible by authorizing a proxy over the Internet or by telephone as described in the enclosed materials so that your shares will be represented at the Annual Meeting. If you receive a paper copy of the proxy card by mail, you may sign, date and mail the proxy card in the envelope provided. If you attend the Annual Meeting and wish to change your proxy vote, you may do so by voting in person at the Annual Meeting.

We look forward to meeting you on June 2, 2021 and discussing with you the business of our company.

Sincerely,

Ron Cohen, M.D.

President and Chief Executive Officer