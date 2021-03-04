Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.    ACOR

ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ACOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acorda Therapeutics : Provides Financial and Business Update for Fourth Quarter 2020

03/04/2021 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Forward Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding management's expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects should be considered forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: we may not be able to successfully market AMPYRA, INBRIJA or any other products under development; the COVID-19 pandemic, including related quarantines and travel restrictions, and the potential for the illness to affect our employees or consultants or those that work for other companies we rely upon, could have a material adverse effect on our business operations or product sales; our ability to raise additional funds to finance our operations, repay outstanding indebtedness or satisfy other obligations, and our ability to control our costs or reduce planned expenditures; risks associated with the trading of our common stock and our reverse stock split; risks related to our workforce, including our ability to realize the expected benefits of our corporate restructuring; risks associated with complex, regulated manufacturing processes for pharmaceuticals, which could affect whether we have sufficient commercial supply of INBRIJA to meet market demand; our reliance on third-party manufacturers for the production of commercial supplies of AMPYRA and INBRIJA; third party payers (including governmental agencies) may not reimburse for the use of INBRIJA or our other products at acceptable rates or at all and may impose restrictive prior authorization requirements that limit or block prescriptions; competition for INBRIJA, AMPYRA and other products we may develop and market in the future, including increasing competition and accompanying loss of revenues in the U.S. from generic versions of AMPYRA (dalfampridine) following our loss of patent exclusivity; the ability to realize the benefits anticipated from acquisitions, among other reasons because acquired development programs are generally subject to all the risks inherent in the drug development process and our knowledge of the risks specifically relevant to acquired programs generally improves over time; the risk of unfavorable results from future studies of INBRIJA (levodopa inhalation powder) or from our other research and development programs, or any other acquired or in-licensed programs; the occurrence of adverse safety events with our products; the outcome (by judgment or settlement) and costs of legal, administrative or regulatory proceedings, investigations or inspections, including, without limitation, collective, representative or class action litigation; failure to protect our intellectual property, to defend against the intellectual property claims of others or to obtain third party intellectual property licenses needed for the commercialization of our products; and failure to comply with regulatory requirements could result in adverse action by regulatory agencies.

These and other risks are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the goals or plans described in our forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this presentation.

.

AMPYRA Net Sales - Q4 and YE 2020

$98.9M 2020 net revenue $25.3M Q4 2020 net revenue

  • Revenue consistent with internal projections

  • $15M milestone payment on Fampyra

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 22:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:39pACORDA THERAPEUTICS  : Provides Financial and Business Update for Fourth Quarter..
PU
04:49pACORDA : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:26pACORDA THERAPEUTICS'  : Q4 Net Loss Widens to $2.50 Per Share, Lagging Street Vi..
MT
04:05pACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
04:03pACORDA THERAPEUTICS  : Earnings Flash (ACOR) ACORDA THERAPEUTICS Reports Q4 Reve..
MT
02/25ACORDA FOURTH QUARTER/YEAR END 2020 : Webcast/Conference Call Scheduled for Mar..
BU
02/19ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
02/19ACORDA THERAPEUTICS  : Announces Departure of Chief, Business Operations
BU
02/17ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC  : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, O..
AQ
02/11ACORDA THERAPEUTICS  : Announces Completion of Sale of Manufacturing Operations ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 149 M - -
Net income 2020 -40,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,29x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 50,2 M 50,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 344
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,00 $
Last Close Price 6,29 $
Spread / Highest target -36,4%
Spread / Average Target -36,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ronald Cohen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Lawrence Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John P. Kelley Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew R. Blight Chief Scientific Officer Emeritus
Burkhard Blank Chief Medical Officer, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, INC.51.91%50
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.8.15%78 851
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.2.79%55 007
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-11.81%54 186
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-5.85%46 524
BEIGENE, LTD.17.86%27 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ