Acorn Energy : Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call

I would now like to turn the conference over to Tracy Clifford, CFO of Acorn Energy and COO of its OmniMetrix subsidiary. Mrs. Clifford, please go ahead.

Tracy Clifford

Thank you and welcome, everyone, to today's conference call. As a reminder, many of the remarks that follow and answers to questions may be forward-looking in nature. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the operating and financial performance of the company in 2022 and in future years is subject to risks associated with disruptions to business operations, and customer demand resulting from executing the company's operating strategy, maintaining high renewal rate, growing its customer base, changes in technology, changes in the competitive environment, financial and economic risks among other risks. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions made using information currently available to management pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

There are no assurances that Acorn or OmniMetrix will be able to achieve management's growth goals in 2022 or in future years. The company undertakes no obligation to disclose revisions to these forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today.

A full discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect the company is included in risk factors on Acorns Form 10-K and is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial metrics to their corresponding GAAP measures are provided in today's press release, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

I'll now turn the call over to Jan Loeb, CEO of Acorn and its OmniMetrix subsidiary for an overview of our business performance and outlook. Jan?

Jan Loeb

Thank you, Tracy. Good morning and thanks to everyone for joining our call.

The resilient hardware plus monitoring service model of Acorn's OmniMetrix subsidiary delivered year- over-year and sequential revenue growth in the third quarter. Total revenue growth for Q3 grew 5% versus Q3 of 2021 even in the face of macro headwinds, including rising interest rates, persistent high fuel prices, inflation and economic uncertainty.

As we note each quarter, GAAP requires us to defer our hardware sales over three years and amortize it monthly into revenue. On a cash revenue basis, our growth was stronger at 5.6% and we provide a reconciliation of GAAP to cash revenue in today's press release.

For Q3, our hardware revenue growth was strong, rising 17.7% year-over-year. This reflects our solid base business coupled with recent large volume hardware orders from a real estate management company that is deploying smart building technology across a new portfolio of buildings under its management. On prior calls, we've discussed the sun setting of legacy 3G monitoring units, a process