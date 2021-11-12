Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call (pdf) 11/12/2021 | 11:16am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Acorn Energy Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 11:00 AM Eastern CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS Tracy Clifford - Chief Financial Officer Jan Loeb - Chief Executive Officer 2 PRESENTATION Operator Good day, ladies, and gentlemen. Welcome to the Acorn Energy Third Quarter Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference operator by pressing star zero. Later we will conduct a question and answer session and instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Tracy Clifford, CFO of Acorn Energy and COO of its OmniMetrix subsidiary. Ms. Clifford, please go ahead. Tracy Clifford Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to today's conference call. As a reminder, many of the statements made in today's prepared remarks or in response to your questions may be forward- looking in nature. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the operating and financial performance of the company in 2021 and in future years, is subject to risks associated with disruptions to business operations and customer demand resulting from executing the company's operating strategy, maintaining high renewal rates, growing its customer base, changes in technology, changes in the competitive environment, financial and economic risks and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as having access to sufficient capital for growth. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs as well as the assumptions made using information currently available to management pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are no assurances that Acorn or OmniMetrix will be able to achieve their growth goals in 2021 or in future years. The company also undertakes no obligation to disclose any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after today's date. A full discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect the company is included in Risk Factors on Acorn's Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Now I'll turn the call over to Acorn's CEO, Jan Loeb, for an overview of our business performance and outlook. Jan? Jan Loeb Thanks, Tracy. Good morning. And thank you to those joining today's call. Acorn reported its fourth quarter--consecutive quarter of revenue growth and improved results, reflecting our progress in building our remote monitoring business. Through the first nine months of 2021, GAAP revenue has increased 16% and cash basis revenue has grown 24%. Cash basis revenue is a non-GAAP measure we use to measure our actualized sales growth as it reflects all sales revenue in the period in which the sale is invoiced. GAAP revenue reflects the amortization of deferred revenue over the applicable period, three years for equipment revenue and the period of service from monitoring revenue, which can be one to 12 months. We provide a reconciliation of cash basis revenue to GAAP revenue in today's press release. Our gross profit grew 22% year-to-date due to revenue growth and gross margin improvements. Gross margin has benefited from design improvements in our next-generation monitoring equipment and services that offer more value to the customer, customized products, and accessories, which carry higher margins as well as progress on increasing our penetration in commercial and industrial markets. We have an exceptional, experienced, and proven design Acorn Energy Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 11:00 AM Eastern 3 and engineering team, and we continue to invest in new product initiatives for commercial and industrial, IoT and remote monitoring opportunities to support our competitive position and growth. In Q3, we announced beta testing of a remote AC disconnect called RAD for the pipeline market at the National Association of Corrosion Engineers Conference. This new solution has received keen initial interest and our sales teams are working to advance dialogues into trials. To support our business development and expansion efforts, particularly as business returns to more normal procurement activity, we added two new sales engineers in the first quarter of this year. In September, we announced that OmniMetrix has partnered with Texas-based power solutions specialist to provide remote monitoring and control equipment and services for thousands of backup power generators over the next 12 months. PSS is a leading generator dealer and service provider in the Houston area and a prominent bricks and strand distributor. Generator dealers are our primary customers, and we provide monitoring solutions and programs to meet their specific needs. We hope to build upon this relationship and other dealer relationships moving forward. We also have a strong financial position, including cash and no debt, which provides a solid base to grow our business organically and to consider other value-enhancing partnerships for growth opportunities. We continue to pursue potential acquisition opportunities to accelerate our growth and strengthen or expand our market position, but remain very disciplined in order to ensure any transaction will create shareholder value. Admittedly, this discipline and a period of lofty valuations creates challenges in finding appropriate deals, but we are confident it is in the company's best interest to remain disciplined in our specific deal objectives. In Q3 '21 and through the nine months ending September '21, hardware revenue increased substantially 20% and 33%, respectively over the comparable 2020 periods. Hardware sales have been robust due to lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on business meetings, travel and trade shows, and hardware sales are also benefiting from the wireless operators decision to sunset 3G monitoring technology in favor of LTE currently and 5G in the future. This sunsetting has positively impacted hardware sales as customers upgrade to next-generation units. While sunsetting also has a structure negative impact on monitoring revenue growth as a result of disconnects by these customers, we do not upgrade or potentially switch to competitors. We have seen some impact on our business from global supply chain issues, but we have been able to mitigate these issues through proactive management, internal planning and by purchasing safety stock inventory, an option we can pursue given our solid financial position. We believe in the supply chain constrained environment that there may be opportunities in future quarters to potentially acquire additional market share relative to competitors who may not have the financial means to purchase excess levels of safety stock inventory. To address inflationary pressures on input costs, we implemented a 15% to 20% hardware price increase effective September 1. At the current time, we do not anticipate either supply issues or cost pressures to have a material adverse impact on our business, but we are tracking the changing supply chain issues on a daily basis to ensure we remain well positioned. Given the fact that we have had several quarters of profitability, I would like to remind investors that Acorn benefits from NOL carryforwards of nearly $70 million as of year-end 2020. Our NOLs should largely shield the company from cash income taxes for the foreseeable future and therefore provide a significant benefit to cash flow. While currently, Acorn has neither accrued nor paid income tax expense through the first nine months of 2021. Acorn Energy Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 11:00 AM Eastern 4 Stepping back to look at the bigger picture. Our long-term value proposition to our customers and our confidence in Acorn's growth opportunity is really rooted in the substantial cost reduction, managerial benefits, and environmental benefits we deliver. These issues are of increasing interest and importance for corporate decision-making and yet the market penetration for remote monitoring solutions remains substantially underpenetrated. Thus, we continue to see plenty of opportunities for continued growth, particularly in large industrial markets that we serve and adjacent markets for remote monitoring, control, and related IoT services. We have a stated goal of 20% average annual growth, and we expect to exceed 20% growth of cash-based revenue in 2021, which is the primary metric we use to evaluate our growth. With that, I'll turn the call to Tracy Clifford, our CFO to review our financials in more detail. Tracy? Tracy Clifford Thanks, Jan. I will review the highlights of our financials, which were released and filed with the SEC this morning. And then we'll take investor questions. OmniMetrix's GAAP revenue grew 12% to $1.7 million in Q3 '21 from $1.5 million in Q3 '20, including a 28% increase in hardware revenue and a 4% improvement in monitoring revenues. This increase in hardware revenue is primarily due to the fact that our current and potential customers are more accessible with the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and budget holds have been released on corporate spend as compared to Q3 '20, which was more impacted by COVID-19 disruptions. Also, as mentioned, the hardware revenue was impacted positively by the sunsetting technology. Monitoring revenue growth is primarily due to our customer mix being more heavily weighted to commercial and industrial customers than in prior years. In the first nine months of 2021, GAAP revenue increased 16% to $5 million due to increased hardware and accessory sales, including sales of custom design monitoring units and the change in customer mix of units being monitored. Gross profit grew 15% in Q3 '21 and 22% in the first nine months of 2021. And our gross margin improved to 73% in Q3 '21 from 71% in Q3 '20. The improved gross margin is due to several factors, including sales of the next-generation products that Jan mentioned, an increasing focus on higher-margin commercial and industrial sales, and a related increase in the volume of accessory sales. Operating expenses increased 13% at OmniMetrix, principally due to increases in compensation and benefits expenses as a result of new hires, annual performance-based salary increases, and higher sales commissions, along with increases in IT expenses for consulting and managed services. OmniMetrix generated operating income of $265,000 in Q3 '21, a 26% improvement over Q3 '20. Year-to-date, OmniMetrix grew its operating income more than 100% of the comparable prior year period. With improved operating performance at OmniMetrix, Q3 '21 net income attributable to Acorn shareholders improved to $23,000 or net zero per share from a net loss of $32,000, which was also $0 per share in Q3 '20. As Jan already noted, our cash-based revenue grew 24% for both the third quarter and the 9 month period as compared to the same periods in the prior year. We believe this growth is evidence of the quality of our products and the customer centric focus of our technical support team. As we continue to focus on gaining market share in the commercial and industrial Acorn Energy Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 11:00 AM Eastern 5 segment of the market and to introduce new product enhancements in response to customer feedback, we are bullish that we can continue our current sales trends. Now speaking about cash. Cash generated from operating activities was $323,000 in the first nine months of 2021 versus $300,000 in the first nine months of 2020 due to increased net income and deferred revenue, offset by investments in working capital including inventory and an increase in accounts receivable. In the first nine months of 2021, we have invested $214,000 in our IT infrastructure related to the redesign and upgrade of our user interface, the design of a new cloud server environment that will provide flexibility for growth and improve data response performance for our customers, and in purchases of new computer equipment. In the same period in 2020, we invested approximately $90,000 primarily in software customization. We had consolidated cash of approximately $2 million at September 30, 2021, which was the same level at September 30, 2020 and also at June 30, 2021. More currently, our cash balance on November 8 was $1.9 million as we've been able to maintain a healthy cash balance even with significant investments in inventory and technology. As Jan alluded, our inventory approximately doubled to $477,000 at September 30, 2021 from $236,000 at September 30, 2020. And as of November 8, our inventory was $613,000. This investment is a proactive move to stay in front of and mitigate potential impacts to our business from shortages, long lead times, and shipping delays for critical components. We feel we have the capital and the ability to mitigate impacts to our business through proper planning and supply chain management. And thus far, we've been able to do so. As we've noted in prior calls, earlier in the year, we paid off our AR credit line and elected not to renew it as we believe the company's current cash and expected cash flow provides sufficient liquidity to finance our existing operations for the foreseeable future. I'll conclude by saying that with the financial results of the first nine months of 2021, we continue to be encouraged and excited about the future opportunities for OmniMetrix's growth. We have the utmost confidence in the quality of our products, the dedication and expertise of our people and the company's ability to continue to provide first-class products and services to meet the changing needs and exceed the expectations of our current and future customer base. With that, I'd like to turn the call over to the operator to give you all an opportunity to ask us any questions. Thank you so much for joining. QUESTION AND ANSWER Operator We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask your question, you may press star then one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press star then two. We will now pause for a moment to assemble our roster. Our first question today comes from Richard Sosa, a private investor. Richard Sosa Hi, good morning, Jan, and Tracy. How are you? Tracy Clifford Good morning. 