Acorn Income Fund Limited    AIF   GB0004829437

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED

(AIF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/06 04:44:39 am
255.94 GBX   +1.36%
06:38aACORN INCOME FUND : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09/10ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/18ACORN INCOME FUND : Interim report - 2020
PU
Acorn Income Fund : Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/06/2020 | 06:38am EDT

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED
 (a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)
LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

6 October 2020

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Nigel Sidebottom (for a PCA)
b) Position / status Non-Executive Director
c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument Zero Dividend preference shares
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price £1.55268 Volume 637
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
e) Date of the transaction 30 September 2020
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Enquiries

Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques, St Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 3QL
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001


© PRNewswire 2020
