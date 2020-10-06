Acorn Income Fund : Director/PDMR Shareholding

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)
LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons
6 October 2020
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Nigel Sidebottom (for a PCA)
|b)
|Position / status
|Non-Executive Director
|c)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Zero Dividend preference shares
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price £1.55268
|Volume 637
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|30 September 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques, St Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 3QL
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001