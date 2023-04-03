Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ACP Energy Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACPE   GB00BNVSX371

ACP ENERGY PLC

(ACPE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30:00 2023-01-16 am EST
6.500 GBX   -.--%
02:58pACP Energy posts interim loss, eyes Latin American assets
AN
01/2830,000,000 Ordinary Shares of ACP Energy Plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 28-JAN-2023.
CI
01/16TRADING UPDATES: Tungsten West 'largest Western tungsten producer'
AN
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ACP Energy posts interim loss, eyes Latin American assets

04/03/2023 | 02:58pm EDT
ACP Energy PLC - Lutterworth, England-based company formed to capture value accretive opportunities in the oil & gas industry - Posts a pretax loss of GBP411,221 in the six months ended December 31, compared to nothing in the year prior. Total assets at December 31 stands at GBP458,475, down from GBP639,898 at June 30. Says during the period, it screened and evaluated "numerous" acquisition opportunities in the upstream segment of the oil & gas industry. Since period-end, company is progressing in its efforts to complete the sale and purchase agreement a collection of producing assets, operating under technical service contracts, which are under development, and currently producing approximately 4,100 barrels of oil per day, in Latin America.

Current stock price: 4.62 pence

12-month change: down 99%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ACP ENERGY PLC 0.00% 6.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
BRENT OIL 6.32% 84.78 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
WTI -0.21% 80.369 Delayed Quote.-5.92%
Managers and Directors
Paul Michael Welch Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACP ENERGY PLC0.00%4
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)8.95%61 568
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.95%23 761
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA5.26%12 009
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-8.60%10 108
LIFCO AB (PUBL)28.05%9 781
