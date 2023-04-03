ACP Energy posts interim loss, eyes Latin American assets

ACP Energy PLC - Lutterworth, England-based company formed to capture value accretive opportunities in the oil & gas industry - Posts a pretax loss of GBP411,221 in the six months ended December 31, compared to nothing in the year prior. Total assets at December 31 stands at GBP458,475, down from GBP639,898 at June 30. Says during the period, it screened and evaluated "numerous" acquisition opportunities in the upstream segment of the oil & gas industry. Since period-end, company is progressing in its efforts to complete the sale and purchase agreement a collection of producing assets, operating under technical service contracts, which are under development, and currently producing approximately 4,100 barrels of oil per day, in Latin America.

Current stock price: 4.62 pence

12-month change: down 99%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

