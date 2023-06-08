Acquazzurra appoints by co-option new non-executive director

(Alliance News) - Acquazzurra Spa announced Thursday that the board of directors has resolved, subject to the approval of the Board of Statutory Auditors, to appoint Giada Salvini to the position of director - non-executive - by co-optation.

The new board member will hold office until the next shareholders' meeting.

Acquazzurra is flat at EUR9.90 per share.

