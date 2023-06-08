Advanced search
    ACQ   IT0005443061

ACQUAZZURRA S.P.A.

(ACQ)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-07 am EDT
9.900 EUR    0.00%
Acquazzurra appoints by co-option new non-executive director
AN
03/28Acquazzurra, sales revenue up but closes 2022 at a loss
AN
2022Acquazzurra S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Acquazzurra appoints by co-option new non-executive director

06/08/2023 | 11:12am EDT
(Alliance News) - Acquazzurra Spa announced Thursday that the board of directors has resolved, subject to the approval of the Board of Statutory Auditors, to appoint Giada Salvini to the position of director - non-executive - by co-optation.

The new board member will hold office until the next shareholders' meeting.

Acquazzurra is flat at EUR9.90 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022
Net income 2022
Net Debt 2022
P/E ratio 2022
Yield 2022
Capitalization 25,6 M 27,4 M 27,4 M
EV / Sales 2022
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 100%
Technical analysis trends ACQUAZZURRA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,90 €
Average target price 10,00 €
Spread / Average Target 1,01%
Managers and Directors
Giancarlo Riva Director
Andrea Malinverno Finance Director, Director, Head-Control & IR
Cristina Dalla Rovere Administration Manager
Alessandro Cafarelli Independent Director
Giovanna Pinto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACQUAZZURRA S.P.A.0.00%27
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA22.42%19 414
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.16.22%18 914
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.15.58%15 291
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.129.36%14 733
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-2.40%13 213
