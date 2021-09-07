Acreage : Cannabis company Acreage says cultivation center damaged due to Ida

The damage would significantly delay the opening of the Sewell cultivation center, said Acerage's Chief Financial Officer Steve Goertz.

The company does not expect the damage to have a material impact on the current financial conditions, Goertz added. However, production at Sewell facility, is unlikely to commence in the first quarter of 2022 as previously expected.

Ida slammed into Louisiana on Aug. 29 as a powerful C

ategory 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour 240 kph). ( https://reut.rs/3BSAkfg

