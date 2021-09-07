Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Acreage Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ACRG.A.U   CA00489Y6001

ACREAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

(ACRG.A.U)
  Report
Acreage : Cannabis company Acreage says cultivation center damaged due to Ida

09/07/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
(Reuters) - Acreage Holdings Inc said on Tuesday Hurricane Ida caused extensive damage to the cannabis company's cultivation center located in Sewell, New Jersey, which was nearing the completion of its construction.

The damage would significantly delay the opening of the Sewell cultivation center, said Acerage's Chief Financial Officer Steve Goertz.

The company does not expect the damage to have a material impact on the current financial conditions, Goertz added. However, production at Sewell facility, is unlikely to commence in the first quarter of 2022 as previously expected.

Ida slammed into Louisiana on Aug. 29 as a powerful C
ategory 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour 240 kph). ( https://reut.rs/3BSAkfg

(Reporting by Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
