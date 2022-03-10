Acreage Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Consolidated revenue grew 84% to $58.1 million in the fourth quarter and 65% to $188.9 million for the full year



Full year gross margin increased to 51%

Achieved positive Adjusted EBITDA through fiscal 2021, an improvement of $54.1 million over 2020

Secured $150 million credit facility to accelerate optimized strategy

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage”) (CSE:ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 (“Q4 2021”).

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenue was $58.1 million for Q4 2021, an increase of 84% year-over-year and 21% sequentially.

Gross margin increased to 48% in Q4 2021 from 46% in Q4 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $8.5 million in Q4 2021, compared to a loss of $(3.5) million in Q4 2020. Adjusted EBITDA* as a percentage of consolidated revenue was 14.6% for the fourth quarter of 2021.



Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Full year consolidated revenue increased 65% to $188.9 million in 2021 compared to $114.5 million in full year 2020.

Full year gross margin increased to 51% in 2021 compared to 43% in full year 2020.

Full year adjusted EBITDA* was $24.6 million in 2021, a $54.1 million improvement compared to a loss of $(29.5) million in full year 2020. Adjusted EBITDA* as a percentage of consolidated revenue was 13.0% for the full year 2021.



Fourth Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

Expanded the Company’s strategic footprint with the acquisition of market-leading operations in the state of Ohio, including a 70,000 sq. foot cultivation and processing facility and five operating retail stores.

Increased cultivation capacity output nearly fourfold at the Egg Harbor facility in New Jersey to support the Company’s own retail network and the rapidly growing wholesale market ahead of the launch of adult-use sales.

Secured a $150 million long-term debt agreement (“Credit Facility”) on attractive terms to repay existing debt, and fund working capital and future capital projects.



Management Commentary

“Throughout 2021 we focused on transforming our business and I am thrilled with the immense progress and success we achieved,” said Peter Caldini, CEO of Acreage. “Our positive results throughout 2021 were the culmination of our focused efforts to drive profitability, strengthen our balance sheet, and accelerate our growth in our core markets. We have accomplished many key priorities in a short period and are well-positioned to build on this momentum throughout 2022.”

Mr. Caldini continued, “Acreage made significant improvements in profitability during 2021, achieving its first quarter of positive EBITDA and then continuing the trajectory of positive EBITDA each subsequent quarter. In addition to the profitability improvements, Acreage strengthened its balance sheet through the sale of operations in Florida, repaid near-term debt obligations, and secured a $150 million credit facility. Lastly, Acreage accelerated growth in our core markets with the opening of a new retail location in New Jersey, the completion of cultivation expansion projects in Pennsylvania, Illinois, and New Jersey, the opening of an edibles kitchen in Massachusetts, and the acquisition of high-quality operations in California, Maine, and Ohio.”

Mr. Caldini concluded, “Over these last twelve months, we have built a solid foundation on which to scale our business in 2022. We will have a full year of operations in Ohio, California, and Maine, and we are very well established in New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut, which have pending adult-use sales that should drive significant growth in 2022 and beyond. 2021 was a great year for Acreage and we have set the stage to extend this success with the right footprint, operations, and team to continue to grow our business and further drive value for our shareholders.”

Q4 2021 Financial Summary

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31, YoY% Change

Three Months

Ended Sept

30, 2021

QoQ%

Change

2021 2020 Consolidated Revenue $ 58,098 $ 31,506 84 % $ 48,151 21 % Gross Profit 27,583 14,518 90 % 23,803 16 % % of revenue 48 % 46 % 49 % Total operating expenses 63,210 50,131 26 % 30,299 109 % Net operating loss (35,627 ) (35,613 ) (6,496 ) Not loss attributable to Acreage (40,351 ) (36,895 ) (12,297 ) Adjusted EBITDA* 8,459 (3,522 ) 6,497

Total revenue for Q4 2021 was $58.1 million, an increase of $26.6 million or 84% compared to Q4 2020. The year-over-year growth was primarily driven by the acquisitions of Ohio, California, and Maine operations over the past 12 months, the additional revenue available from the completion of expansions at several of our cultivation facilities, coupled with increased demand and production across various states. This revenue growth was somewhat offset by revenue declines due to divestitures and declines within our operations that are being held for sale. Additionally, total revenue for Q4 2021 improved sequentially by $9.9 million or 21% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Total gross profit for Q4 2021 was $27.6 million, an increase of $13.1 million or 90% compared to Q4 2020. Growth in revenue and efficiencies achieved at Acreage’s production facilities drove the increase in gross profit. Total gross margin increased to 48% in Q4 2021 compared to 46% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total operating expenses for Q4 2021 increased by $13.1 million, or 26% to $63.2 million, from Q4 2020. Excluding equity-based compensation expenses, losses and write-downs, impairments, and depreciation and amortization expenses, all of which are non-cash in nature, total operating expenses for Q4 2021 decreased $0.4 million or 2.0% compared to the corresponding period of fiscal 2020. The rate of increase in operating expenditures was significantly lower than the rate of increase in revenues and is due to Acreage’s expanded operations through growth and acquisitions.

Consolidated EBITDA* for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a loss of $(32.9) million, which was an improvement compared to a consolidated EBITDA* loss of $(36.7) million in the previous year's comparable period. Adjusted EBITDA* for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $8.5 million, which was a significant improvement compared to Adjusted EBITDA* loss of $(3.5) million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and a sequential improvement from Adjusted EBITDA* of $6.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA from core operations*, which excludes markets where Acreage has entered into definitive agreements to exit and start-up ventures such as beverages and CBD, was $9.8 million, indicating the Company's core markets are still being negatively impacted by its non-core operations.

Net loss attributable to Acreage for Q4 2021 was $(40.4) million, compared to $(36.9) million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenue growth, gross margin improvements, operating expense reductions, and net gains on disposal of assets all contributed to the net income improvements and were offset by increases in depreciation and amortization expenses and interest charges.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Acreage ended the year with $44.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash. During Q4 2021, the Company secured a $150 million Credit Facility with a syndicate of lenders. Under the terms of the Credit Facility, $100 million was available for immediate use and a further $50 million is available in future periods under a committed accordion option once certain, predetermined milestones are achieved. Acreage intends to use the proceeds of the Credit Facility to fund expansion initiatives, repay existing debt, and provide additional working capital. As of December 31, 2021, $75 million was drawn under this facility. The remaining current availability under this facility of $25 million, together with cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash on hand of $44.3 million, provides funding of $69.3 million until December 31, 2022, at which time the Company expects the $50 million committed accordion to also be available.

Earnings Call

Management will host a conference call on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results in detail.

About Acreage Holdings, Inc.

Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the company’s national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist. With its principal address in New York City, Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning The Botanist brand, the premium brand Superflux in Illinois, Massachusetts, and Ohio, the Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent brand in Illinois, and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing, and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. Learn more at www.acreageholdings.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

US GAAP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

US GAAP Statements of Financial Position US$ (thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,180 $ 32,542 Restricted cash 1,098 22,097 Accounts receivable, net 8,202 2,309 Inventory 41,804 23,715 Notes receivable, current 7,104 2,032 Assets held-for-sale 8,952 62,971 Other current assets 2,639 2,354 Total current assets 112,979 148,020 Long-term investments 35,226 34,126 Notes receivable, non-current 27,563 97,901 Capital assets, net 126,797 89,136 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,598 17,247 Intangible assets, net 119,695 138,983 Goodwill 43,310 31,922 Other non-current assets 1,383 4,718 Total non-current assets 378,572 414,033 TOTAL ASSETS $ 491,551 $ 562,053 LIABILITIES AND MEMBERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 23,861 $ 18,913 Taxes payable 24,572 14,780 Interest payable 1,432 3,504 Operating lease liability, current 2,145 1,492 Debt, current 1,583 27,139 Non-refundable deposits on sale 1,000 750 Liabilities related to assets held-for-sale 1,867 18,154 Other current liabilities 10,333 13,010 Total current liabilities 66,793 97,742 Debt, non-current 169,151 153,318 Operating lease liability, non-current 24,255 16,609 Deferred tax liability 27,082 34,673 Other liabilities — 2 Total non-current liabilities 220,488 204,602 TOTAL LIABILITIES 287,281 302,344 Members' equity 197,267 241,031 Non-controlling interests 7,003 18,678 TOTAL MEMBERS’ EQUITY 204,270 259,709 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND MEMBERS' EQUITY $ 491,551 $ 562,053





US GAAP Statement Of Operations US$ (thousands) Q4'21 Q4'201 FY'21 FY'201 Retail revenue, net $ 42,269 $ 25,018 $ 127,306 $ 86,380 Wholesale revenue, net 15,549 6,458 58,183 27,971 Other revenue, net 280 30 3,370 194 Total revenues, net 58,098 31,506 188,859 114,545 Cost of goods sold, retail (22,364 ) (14,014 ) (65,776 ) (51,018 ) Cost of goods sold, wholesale (8,151 ) (2,974 ) (27,201 ) (14,369 ) Total cost of goods sold (30,515 ) (16,988 ) (92,977 ) (65,387 ) Gross profit 27,583 14,518 95,882 49,158 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative 7,233 10,232 32,026 50,469 Compensation expense 13,533 10,963 45,769 41,704 Equity-based compensation expense 2,755 26,696 19,946 92,064 Marketing 652 305 1,643 1,820 Impairments, net 31,398 248 32,828 188,023 Loss on notes receivable 6,143 — 7,869 8,161 (Recovery) write down of assets held-for-sale — — (8,616 ) 11,003 Loss on legal settlements 50 405 372 14,555 Depreciation and amortization 1,446 1,282 11,116 6,170 Total operating expenses 63,210 50,131 142,953 413,969 Net operating loss (35,627 ) (35,613 ) (47,071 ) (364,811 ) Income (loss) from investments, net (2,772 ) 292 (3,549 ) 98 Interest income from loans receivable 699 1,612 4,824 6,695 Interest expense (5,891 ) (4,748 ) (19,964 ) (15,853 ) Other income (loss), net 2,583 (2,634 ) 10,408 (3,487 ) Total other (loss) income (5,381 ) (5,478 ) (8,281 ) (12,547 ) Loss before income taxes (41,008 ) (41,091 ) (55,352 ) (377,358 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (6,143 ) (4,393 ) (17,805 ) 17,240 Net loss (47,151 ) (45,483.816 ) (73,157 ) (360,118 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (6,800 ) (8,589 ) (10,147 ) (73,530 ) Net loss attributable to Acreage Holdings, Inc. $ (40,351 ) $ (36,895 ) $ (63,010 ) $ (286,588 ) Net loss per share attributable to Acreage Holdings, Inc. - basic and diluted: $ (0.38 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (2.92 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 106,758 101,094 105,087 97,981

(1) Includes a revision to correct net loss per share attributable to Acreage Holdings, Inc. and weighted average shares outstanding related to Q4'20 and FY'20.

*NON-GAAP MEASURES, RECONCILIATION AND DISCUSSION (UNAUDITED)

This release includes Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP performance measure that we use to supplement our results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its actual operating performance and for planning and forecasting future periods. The Company believes that the adjusted results presented provide relevant and useful information for investors because they clarify the Company’s actual operating performance, make it easier to compare our results with those of other companies and allow investors to review performance in the same way as our management. Since these measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net loss or our other reported results of operations as reported under U.S. GAAP as indicators of our performance, and they may not be comparable to similarly named measures from other companies.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes and, depreciation and amortization and excluding the following: (i) income from investments, net (the majority of the Company's investment income relates to remeasurement to fair value of previously-held interests in connection with our roll-up of affiliates, and the Company expects income from investments to be a non-recurring item as its legacy investment holdings diminish), (ii) equity-based compensation expense, (iii) non-cash impairment losses, (iv) transaction costs and (v) other non-recurring expenses (other expenses and income not expected to recur).

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures US$ (thousands, except per share amounts) Q4'21 Q4'20 FY'21 FY'20 Net loss (GAAP) $ (47,151 ) $ (45,484 ) $ (73,157 ) $ (360,118 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 6,143 4,393 $ 17,805 (17,240 ) Interest expense (income), net 5,192 3,136 $ 15,140 9,158 Depreciation and amortization 2,892 1,282 $ 14,276 6,170 EBITDA (non-GAAP)* $ (32,924 ) $ (36,673 ) $ (25,936 ) $ (362,030 ) Adjusting items: (Income) loss from investments, net 2,772 (292 ) 3,549 (98 ) Loss on impairment of intangible assets 29,880 248 30,698 188,023 Loss on Sewell facility (209 ) — 2,130 — Loss on notes receivable 6,143 — 7,869 8,161 Write down of assets held-for-sale — — (8,616 ) 11,003 Loss on legal settlements 50 405 372 14,555 Gain on business divestiture (11 ) — (11,802 ) — Equity-based compensation expense 2,755 26,696 19,946 92,064 Transaction costs — — — 3,114 Other non-recurring expenses 3 6,094 6,428 15,701 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)* $ 8,459 $ (3,522 ) $ 24,638 $ (29,507 )





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures US$ (thousands, except per share amounts) Q4'21 Q4'20 FY'21 FY'20 Net loss attributable to Acreage Holdings, Inc. (GAAP) $ (40,351 ) $ (36,895 ) $ (63,010 ) $ (286,588 ) Net loss per share attributable to Acreage Holdings, Inc. (GAAP) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (2.92 ) Adjusting items:(1) (Income) loss from investments, net $ 2,284 $ (241 ) $ 2,922 $ (79 ) Loss on impairment of intangible assets 24,624 205 25,277 151,058 Loss on Sewell facility (172 ) — 1,756 — Loss on notes receivable 5,062 — 6,479 6,557 Write down of assets held-for-sale — — (7,094 ) 8,840 Loss from legal settlements 41 334 306 11,693 Gain on business divestiture (9 ) — (9,718 ) — Equity-based compensation expense 2,270 22,029 16,424 73,964 Transaction costs — — — 2,502 Other non-recurring expenses 2 5,029 5,293 12,614 Tax impact of adjustments above (571 ) 322 (6,120 ) (30,674 ) Total adjustments $ 33,531 $ 27,678 $ 35,525 $ 236,475 Adjusted net loss attributable to Acreage Holdings, Inc. (non-GAAP)* $ (6,820 ) $ (9,217 ) $ (27,485 ) $ (50,113 ) Adjusted net loss per share attributable to Acreage Holdings, Inc. (non-GAAP)* $ (0.06 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.51 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 106,758 101,094 105,087 97,981 Weighted average NCI ownership % 17.59 % 17.48 % 17.66 % 19.66 %

(1) Adjusting items have been reduced by the respective non-controlling interest percentage for the period.