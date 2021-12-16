Log in
    ACRG.A.U   CA00489Y6001

ACREAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

(ACRG.A.U)
Cannabis firm Acreage gets $100 million credit facility from AFC Gamma, Viridescent Realty

12/16/2021 | 05:51pm EST
Cannabis stickers on a Weed World store window are pictured the day New York State legalized recreational marijuana use in New York City

(Reuters) - U.S. cannabis firm Acreage Holdings Inc said on Thursday it had secured a $100 million credit line from cannabis REIT AFC Gamma Inc and Viridescent Realty Trust, indicating growing investor optimism in a sector still underfinanced by traditional lenders.

Expectations of policy changes including federal decriminalization have raised prospects for the U.S. cannabis industry, which analysts have estimated is currently worth $24 billion in annual sales and could triple in size over the next decade.

AFC Gamma has committed $60 million under the senior secured credit facility, with $10 million syndicated to an affiliate and the remaining $30 million committed by Viridescent.

The credit line also includes an option for a further $50 million once certain milestones are achieved, AFC Gamma added.

"We believe Acreage is well positioned in high-growth, limited license markets such as New York, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania, amongst others," Leonard Tannenbaum, AFC Gamma's chief executive officer, said.

Acreage said it intends to use proceeds from the new credit facility to repay existing debt, fund expansion initiatives and provide additional working capital. Its total debt as of Sept. 30 stood at $142.6 million.

The facility will bear interest at 9.75% per annum, payable monthly in arrears, with a maturity date of Dec. 1, 2025.

In 2019, Canopy Growth Corp had secured a right to buy Acreage for $3.4 billion once the United States legalizes the production and sale of cannabis.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 193 M - -
Net income 2021 -30,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 133 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,66x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 154 M 154 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 659
Free-Float 91,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Caldini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Goertz Chief Financial Officer
Kevin P. Murphy Chairman
Corey Burchman Chief Medical Officer
Robert Daino Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACREAGE HOLDINGS, INC.-47.94%154
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.20%450 543
PFIZER, INC.59.74%330 037
ROCHE HOLDING AG20.16%326 131
NOVO NORDISK A/S77.43%261 363
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY63.04%249 567