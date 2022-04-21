Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACR   US00489Q1022

ACRES COMMERCIAL REALTY CORP.

(ACR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/21 03:59:54 pm EDT
12.72 USD   -2.15%
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. to Report Results for First Quarter 2022

04/21/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
UNIONDALE, N.Y., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) (the "Company") announced today that it will release its first quarter 2022 results on Thursday, May 5, 2022, after the market closes. The Company invites investors and other interested parties to listen to its live conference call via telephone or webcast on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-926-9801 (U.S. domestic) or 1-212-231-2936 (International) with the passcode 22017480 or from the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.acresreit.com.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website and telephonically through May 19, 2022 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. domestic) or 1-412-317-6671  (International), passcode 22017480.

About ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate ("CRE") mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property through direct ownership and joint ventures. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively dedicated to nationwide middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office property in top U.S. markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.acresreit.com or contact investor relations at IR@acresreit.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acres-commercial-realty-corp-to-report-results-for-first-quarter-2022-301530551.html

SOURCE ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
