ACRES Commercial Realty : Earnings Presentation Third Quarter 2022
11/03/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.
Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation
November 3, 2022
Disclaimer
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.'s ("ACR's" or the "Company's") current beliefs, assumptions and expectations. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to ACR or are within its control. If a change occurs, its business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect ACR's view only as of the date of this presentation. ACR uses words such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "target," and variations of these words and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary from its forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to:
changes in the industry, interest rates, the debt securities markets, real estate markets or the general economy;
increased rates of default and/or decreased recovery rates on its investments;
the performance and financial condition of its borrowers;
the cost and availability of its financings, which depend in part on its asset quality, the nature of its relationships with its lenders and other capital providers, its business prospects and outlook and general market conditions;
the availability and attractiveness of terms of additional debt repurchases;
availability, terms and deployment of short-term and long-term capital;
availability of, and ability to retain, qualified personnel;
changes in its business strategy;
availability of investment opportunities in commercial real estate-related and commercial finance assets;
the degree and nature of its competition;
the resolution of its non-performing and sub-performing assets;
the outbreak of widespread contagious disease, such as the novel coronavirus, COVID-19;
the Company's ability to comply with financial covenants in its debt instruments;
the adequacy of its cash reserves and working capital;
the timing of cash flows, if any, from its investments;
unanticipated increases in financial and other costs, including a rise in interest rates;
its ability to maintain compliance with over-collateralization and interest coverage tests in its CDOs and/or CLOs;
its dependence on ACRES Capital, LLC, its "Manager", and ability to find a suitable replacement in a timely manner, or at all, if its Manager or the Company were to terminate the management agreement;
environmental and/or safety requirements;
its ability to satisfy complex rules in order for ACR to qualify as a REIT, for federal income tax purposes and qualify for its exemption under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and its ability and the ability of its subsidiaries to operate effectively within the limitations imposed by these rules;
legislative and regulatory changes (including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs or the exemptions from registration as an investment company); and
other factors discussed under Item IA. Risk Factors in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and those factors that may be contained in any subsequent filing ACR makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
ACRESREIT.COM
2
Disclaimer (continued)
Forward-Looking Statements (continued)
In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation might not occur and actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Past Performance
Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that any investment strategy referenced herein will work under all market conditions. Prior to making any investment decision, you should evaluate your ability to invest for the long-term, especially during periods of downturns in the market. You alone assume the responsibility of evaluating the merits and risks associated with any potential investment or investment strategy referenced herein.
Notes on Presentation
This presentation contains information regarding financial results that is calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), which management believes is relevant to assessing ACR's financial performance.
Commencing with the Company's financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, Earnings Available for Distribution ("EAD"), which is a non-GAAP financial measure intended to supplement the Company's financial results computed in accordance with GAAP, has replaced the Company's prior presentation of Core Earnings. In addition, Core Earnings results from prior reporting periods have been relabeled Earnings Available for Distribution. In line with evolving industry practices, the Company believes the term Earnings Available for Distribution more accurately reflects the principal purpose of the measure than the term Core Earnings and serves as a useful indicator for investors in evaluating the Company's performance and its ability to pay dividends. Please refer to page 26 for the reconciliation of Net Income (Loss), a GAAP financial measure, to EAD, a non-GAAP financial measure.
Unless otherwise indicated, information included in this presentation is at or for the period ended September 30, 2022.
Definitions
Refer to page 30 for a description of certain terms not otherwise defined or footnoted, including EAD, Benchmark Rate, GAAP Book Value, and other key terms.
No Offer or Sale of Securities
This presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of ACR or any other entity. Any offering of securities would be made pursuant to separate documentation and any such securities would not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.
ACRESREIT.COM
3
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights
Manager is focused on delivering shareholder value through earnings growth and share repurchases
Earnings Available for Distribution or "EAD" and capital gains can be retained through tax asset to increase book value
Multifamily-focused CRE
GAAP Net Income /
Liquidity at
Loan Portfolio
EAD (1)
September 30, 2022
75%
$0.08 / $0.40
$86.4M
per share of GAAP Net Income
is multifamily loans
of total liquidity
and EAD, respectively
Net CRE Loan Production
Gain on Sale of Real
Delivering Increase to
Estate
Book Value
$69.9M
$1.9M
$25.08
or $0.21 per share GAAP gain on
Book value up $0.60 per share
sale of office property previously
from previous quarter
held for sale (1)
(1) Refer to page 26 for the reconciliation of Net income (loss), a GAAP financial measure, to EAD, a non-GAAP financial measure.
ACRESREIT.COM
4
Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Acres Commercial Realty Corp. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 21:04:04 UTC.