Acromec : Completion Of Joint Venture In Relation To Co-Working Laboratories

Completion Of Joint Venture In Relation To Co-Working Laboratories
|
Announcement Title
|
General Announcement
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Aug 13, 2021 17:55
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Completion of Joint Venture in relation to Co-Working Laboratories
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG210813OTHR26Q6
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Lim Say Chin
|
Designation
|
Executive Chairman and Managing Director
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Please refer to the attachment.
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 343,813 bytes)
Disclaimer
ACROMEC Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 10:10:16 UTC.