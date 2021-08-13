Log in
    43F   SG1CH1000006

ACROMEC LIMITED

(43F)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acromec : Completion Of Joint Venture In Relation To Co-Working Laboratories

08/13/2021 | 06:11am EDT
Completion Of Joint Venture In Relation To Co-Working Laboratories

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 13, 2021 17:55
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Completion of Joint Venture in relation to Co-Working Laboratories
Announcement Reference SG210813OTHR26Q6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lim Say Chin
Designation Executive Chairman and Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 343,813 bytes)

Disclaimer

ACROMEC Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 10:10:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 23,1 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net income 2020 -1,51 M -1,11 M -1,11 M
Net Debt 2020 1,07 M 0,79 M 0,79 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,1 M 8,88 M 8,87 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart ACROMEC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Acromec Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Say Chin Lim Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Buck Kiang Tan Chief Financial Officer
Kit Hong Yee Lead Independent Director
Beh Pur-Lin Independent Director
John Geno-Oehlers Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACROMEC LIMITED-10.31%9
VINCI12.29%61 483
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED26.01%30 668
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.63%30 375
FERROVIAL, S.A.11.46%21 709
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.76%18 667