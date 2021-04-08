Acromec Clinches 3 Epc Contracts Worth S$17.02 Million
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Apr 8, 2021 12:24
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
ACROMEC clinches 3 EPC Contracts worth S$17.02 million
Announcement Reference
SG210408OTHRPB5R
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lim Say Chin
Designation
Executive Chairman and Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attachment.
Disclaimer
ACROMEC Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 04:37:07 UTC.