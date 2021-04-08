Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Acromec Limited    43F   SG1CH1000006

ACROMEC LIMITED

(43F)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acromec : Clinches 3 Epc Contracts Worth S$17.02 Million

04/08/2021 | 12:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Acromec Clinches 3 Epc Contracts Worth S$17.02 Million

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 8, 2021 12:24
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ACROMEC clinches 3 EPC Contracts worth S$17.02 million
Announcement Reference SG210408OTHRPB5R
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lim Say Chin
Designation Executive Chairman and Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 722,256 bytes)

Disclaimer

ACROMEC Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 04:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ACROMEC LIMITED
12:38aACROMEC  : Clinches 3 Epc Contracts Worth S$17.02 Million
PU
03/01ACROMEC  : Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Independent Director
PU
03/01ACROMEC  : Change In Composition Of The Board And The Board Committees
PU
02/28ACROMEC  : Sustainability Report 2020
PU
02/11ACROMEC  : MoU to Explore Building a Waste-to-Energy Plant Lapses
MT
01/27REPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING  : : Voluntary
PU
01/22ACROMEC  : Responses To Questions Raised By The Securities Investors Association..
PU
01/11ACROMEC  : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
01/11ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING  : : Voluntary
PU
2020ACROMEC  : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 23,1 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net income 2020 -1,51 M -1,13 M -1,13 M
Net Debt 2020 1,07 M 0,80 M 0,80 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,4 M 8,48 M 8,48 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart ACROMEC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Acromec Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Say Chin Lim Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Buck Kiang Tan Chief Financial Officer
Kit Hong Yee Lead Independent Director
Beh Pur-Lin Independent Director
John Geno-Oehlers Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACROMEC LIMITED-15.46%8
VINCI9.56%59 779
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.63%33 177
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED9.04%26 767
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED10.25%20 302
FERROVIAL, S.A.-2.30%19 141
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ