MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Catalist Market  >  Acromec Limited    43F   SG1CH1000006

ACROMEC LIMITED

(43F)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Catalist Market - 01/11
0.103 SGD   +1.98%
ACROMEC : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
ACROMEC : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
PU
Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

01/11/2021 | 11:24pm EST
Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 12, 2021 12:18
Status New
Announcement Reference SG210112MEETWT64
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lim Say Chin
Designation Executive Chairman and Managing Director
Financial Year End 30/09/2020
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the following attached documents for more information:- 1. Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM') 2. Proxy Form
Additional Text This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the 'Sponsor').
Additional Text It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'Exchange') and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.
Additional Text The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Joseph Au, 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 27/01/2021 15:00:00
Response Deadline Date 24/01/2021 15:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue The AGM will be held by way of electronic means. Shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM in person.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 6,398,272 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 2,350,913 bytes)

Disclaimer

ACROMEC Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 04:23:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 23,1 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
Net income 2020 -1,51 M -1,14 M -1,14 M
Net Debt 2020 1,24 M 0,93 M 0,93 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14,3 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 27,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Say Chin Lim Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Buck Kiang Tan Chief Financial Officer
Chee Keong Chew Executive Director
Chew Leng Goi Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Kit Hong Yee Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACROMEC LIMITED6.19%11
VINCI SA1.38%58 959
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.01%32 159
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.82%26 300
FERROVIAL, S.A.-4.07%19 697
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.90%19 099
