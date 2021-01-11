Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary
Announcement Title
Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jan 12, 2021 12:18
Status
New
Announcement Reference
SG210112MEETWT64
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lim Say Chin
Designation
Executive Chairman and Managing Director
Financial Year End
30/09/2020
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Please refer to the following attached documents for more information:- 1. Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM') 2. Proxy Form
Additional Text
This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the 'Sponsor').
Additional Text
It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'Exchange') and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.
Additional Text
The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Joseph Au, 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
27/01/2021 15:00:00
Response Deadline Date
24/01/2021 15:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting Venue
The AGM will be held by way of electronic means. Shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM in person.
