ACROMEC LIMITED

ACROMEC LIMITED

(43F)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Change Of Share Registrar And Place Where The Register Of Members And Index Is Kept

08/31/2020 | 12:25am EDT

Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Change Of Share Registrar And Place Where The Register Of Members And Index Is Kept

Issuer
Issuer/ Manager ACROMEC LIMITED
Announcement Title Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 31, 2020 12:10
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change of Share Registrar and Place where the Register of Members and Index is Kept
Announcement Reference SG200831OTHRMSTK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lim Say Chin
Designation Executive Chairman and Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.
Place Of Incorporation
Existing Singapore
Registered Address

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 23,326 bytes)

Disclaimer

ACROMEC Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 04:24:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 31,9 M 23,5 M 23,5 M
Net income 2019 0,03 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net cash 2019 3,53 M 2,60 M 2,60 M
P/E ratio 2019 440x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 23,3 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,41x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 27,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Say Chin Lim Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Buck Kiang Tan Chief Financial Officer
Chee Keong Chew Executive Director
Chew Leng Goi Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Kit Hong Yee Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACROMEC LIMITED112.66%17
VINCI SA-17.68%54 380
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-7.47%31 785
FERROVIAL-14.68%20 104
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-24.42%18 856
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-7.58%18 461
