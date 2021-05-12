Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Half Yearly Results
Announcement Title
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
May 12, 2021 17:22
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference
SG210512OTHROD2Z
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lim Say Chin
Designation
Executive Chairman and Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended
31/03/2021
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 441,905 bytes)
