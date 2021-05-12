Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Acromec Limited
  News
  Summary
    43F   SG1CH1000006

ACROMEC LIMITED

(43F)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Half Yearly Results

05/12/2021 | 05:31am EDT
Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Half Yearly Results

Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 12, 2021 17:22
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG210512OTHROD2Z
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lim Say Chin
Designation Executive Chairman and Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 31/03/2021

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 441,905 bytes)

Disclaimer

ACROMEC Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 09:29:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 23,1 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
Net income 2020 -1,51 M -1,14 M -1,14 M
Net Debt 2020 1,07 M 0,81 M 0,81 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,4 M 8,58 M 8,56 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart ACROMEC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Acromec Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Say Chin Lim Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Buck Kiang Tan Chief Financial Officer
Kit Hong Yee Lead Independent Director
Beh Pur-Lin Independent Director
John Geno-Oehlers Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACROMEC LIMITED-15.46%9
VINCI13.99%63 985
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.40%32 767
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.30%26 478
FERROVIAL, S.A.9.12%21 973
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED4.17%19 706