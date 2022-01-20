Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Acromec Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    43F   SG1CH1000006

ACROMEC LIMITED

(43F)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange - 01/19 03:18:20 am
0.072 SGD   -1.37%
04:56aREPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
04:56aREPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
2021EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

01/20/2022 | 04:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 20, 2022 17:43
Status Replace
Announcement Reference SG220106MEET4WRB
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lim Say Chin
Designation Executive Chairman and Managing Director
Financial Year End 30/09/2021
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the following attached documents for more information:- 1. Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") 2. Proxy Form 3. Results of AGM
Additional Text This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor").
Additional Text It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.
Additional Text The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Joseph Au, 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 20/01/2022 14:00:00
Response Deadline Date 17/01/2022 14:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue The AGM will be held by way of electronic means. Shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM in person.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 169,173 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 375,715 bytes)
  3. Attachment 3 (Size: 118,343 bytes)

Disclaimer

ACROMEC Ltd. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 09:55:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ACROMEC LIMITED
04:56aREPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GEN : : Voluntary
PU
04:56aREPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
2021EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETI : : Voluntary
PU
2021Acromec Bags Two EPC Contracts Worth $10 Million; Shares Jump 7%
MT
2021GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :ACROMEC builds order book, clinches 2 contracts worth approximatel..
PU
2021ACROMEC : Builds Order Book, Clinches 2 Contracts Worth Approximately S$14 Million
PU
2021GPP Resources Berhad Announces Update on Joint Venture Agreement Between Green Energy R..
CI
2021Acromec, Nutara Investment Completes Shares Swap Agreement
MT
2021GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Completion of Share Swap Arrangement in relation to Joint Venture ..
PU
2021ACROMEC : Completion Of Share Swap Arrangement In Relation To Joint Venture For Ntp
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 29,1 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
Net income 2021 0,09 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
Net Debt 2021 5,96 M 4,43 M 4,43 M
P/E ratio 2021 131x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,98 M 7,40 M 7,41 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart ACROMEC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Acromec Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACROMEC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Say Chin Lim Managing Director
Buck Kiang Tan Chief Financial Officer
Chee Keong Chew Co-Founder
Kit Hong Yee Lead Independent Director
Beh Pur-Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACROMEC LIMITED-7.69%7
VINCI5.68%63 184
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.56%38 144
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.40%35 502
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED11.05%23 142
FERROVIAL, S.A.-5.55%21 412