Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

Please refer to the following attached documents for more information:- 1. Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") 2. Proxy Form 3. Results of AGM
This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor").
It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.
The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Joseph Au, 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
20/01/2022 14:00:00
Response Deadline Date
17/01/2022 14:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting Venue
The AGM will be held by way of electronic means. Shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM in person.