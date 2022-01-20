Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
01/20/2022 | 04:56am EST
Announcement Title
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jan 20, 2022 17:45
Status
Replace
Announcement Reference
SG211228XMETTG7F
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lim Say Chin
Designation
Executive Chairman and Managing Director
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Please refer to the following attached documents for more information: 1. Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") 2. Proxy Form 3. Pre-registration of EGM 4. Circular of EGM 5. Results of EGM
Additional Text
This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor").
Additional Text
It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.
Additional Text
The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Joseph Au, 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
20/01/2022 15:00:00
Response Deadline Date
17/01/2022 15:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting Venue
The EGM will be held by electronic means on Thursday, 20 January 2022 at 3.00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter following the conclusion or adjournment of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 2.00 p.m. on the same day by electronic means). Shareholders will not be able to attend the EGM in person.