The Group's consolidated output (including operating results for Acron, Dorogobuzh and North-Western Phosphorous Company)GROSS OUTPUT
COMMERCIAL OUTPUT4 MINERAL FERTILISERS
|Product, '000 t
|9M 2023
|9M 20221
|YOY, %
|Ammonia
|2,186
|2,121
|3.1
|AN solution2
|2,233
|2,292
|-2.6
|Urea solution3
|1,450
|1,377
|5.3
|NPK
|1,765
|1,699
|3.9
|Apatite concentrate
|880
|880
|0,0
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS
|Product, '000 t
|9M 2023
|9M 20221
|YOY, %
|Ammonia
|0
|8
|Decreased
|Nitrogen fertilisers,including
|3,454
|3,473
|-0.5
|AN
|1,474
|1,710
|-13.8
|Urea, incl.
|1,019
|963
|5.8
|Prilled urea
|402
|454
|-11.4
|Granulated urea
|617
|509
|21.1
|UAN
|889
|798
|11.3
|Calcium nitrate
|72
|2
|Increase
|Complex fertilisers,including
|1,814
|1,778
|
2.0
|NPK
|1,743
|1,669
|
4.5
|Bulk blends
|71
|109
|
-34.9
|Total commercial output for Mineral Fertilisers
|5,268
|5,258
|
0.2
RAW PHOSPHATES
|Product, '000 t
|9M 2023
|9M 20221
|YOY, %
|Organic compounds,including
|134
|144
|
-7.0
|Methanol
|
8
|14
|
-46.7
|Formalin
|
12
|12
|
-6.5
|Urea-formaldehyde resins
|
115
|118
|
-2.2
|Non-organic compounds,including:
|779
|626
|
24.5
|Low-density and technical-grade AN
|
297
|127
|
134.8
|Industrial urea
|56
|70
|-19.9
|Industrial calcium nitrate
|8
|1
|Increased
|Calcium carbonate
|369
|380
|-2.9
|Liquid carbon dioxide
|44
|43
|2.4
|Argon
|5
|4
|
3.2
|Total commercial output for Industrial Products
|
913
|770
|
18.6
|Product, '000 t
|9M 2023
|9M 20221
|YOY, %
|Apatite concentrate
|
89
|169
|
-47.3
|TOTAL COMMERCIAL OUTPUT
|6,271
|6,198
|
1.2
Note:
1. Updated data for the previous period
2. In terms of 100% AN, including AN solution from other production facilities
3. In terms of 100% urea
4. Commercial output is output less in-house consumption.
Disclaimer
Acron OAO published this content on 13 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.