The Group's consolidated output (including operating results for Acron, Dorogobuzh and North-Western Phosphorous Company)
GROSS OUTPUT
Product, '000 t 9M 2023 9M 20221 YOY, %
Ammonia 2,186 2,121 3.1
AN solution2 2,233 2,292 -2.6
Urea solution3 1,450 1,377 5.3
NPK 1,765 1,699 3.9
Apatite concentrate 880 880 0,0
COMMERCIAL OUTPUT4 MINERAL FERTILISERS
Product, '000 t9M 2023 9M 20221YOY, %
Ammonia 0 8 Decreased
Nitrogen fertilisers,including 3,454 3,473 -0.5
AN 1,474 1,710 -13.8
Urea, incl. 1,019 963 5.8
Prilled urea 402 454 -11.4
Granulated urea 617 509 21.1
UAN 889 798 11.3
Calcium nitrate 72 2 Increase
Complex fertilisers,including 1,814 1,778 2.0
NPK 1,743 1,669 4.5
Bulk blends 71 109 -34.9
Total commercial output for Mineral Fertilisers 5,268 5,258 0.2
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS
Product, '000 t9M 2023 9M 20221YOY, %
Organic compounds,including 134 144 -7.0
Methanol 8
 14 -46.7
Formalin 12
 12 -6.5
Urea-formaldehyde resins 115
 118 -2.2
Non-organic compounds,including: 779 626 24.5
Low-density and technical-grade AN 297
 127 134.8
Industrial urea 56 70 -19.9
Industrial calcium nitrate 8 1 Increased
Calcium carbonate 369 380 -2.9
Liquid carbon dioxide 44 43 2.4
Argon 5 4 3.2
Total commercial output for Industrial Products 913
 770 18.6
RAW PHOSPHATES
Product, '000 t9M 2023 9M 20221YOY, %
Apatite concentrate 89
 169 -47.3
TOTAL COMMERCIAL OUTPUT 6,271 6,198 1.2

Note:
1. Updated data for the previous period
2. In terms of 100% AN, including AN solution from other production facilities
3. In terms of 100% urea
4. Commercial output is output less in-house consumption.

