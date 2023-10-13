The Group's consolidated output (including operating results for Acron, Dorogobuzh and North-Western Phosphorous Company)

Product, '000 t 9M 2023 9M 20221 YOY, % Ammonia 2,186 2,121 3.1 AN solution2 2,233 2,292 -2.6 Urea solution3 1,450 1,377 5.3 NPK 1,765 1,699 3.9 Apatite concentrate 880 880 0,0

Product, '000 t 9M 2023 9M 20221 YOY, % Ammonia 0 8 Decreased Nitrogen fertilisers, including 3,454 3,473 -0.5 AN 1,474 1,710 -13.8 Urea, incl. 1,019 963 5.8 Prilled urea 402 454 -11.4 Granulated urea 617 509 21.1 UAN 889 798 11.3 Calcium nitrate 72 2 Increase Complex fertilisers, including 1,814 1,778 2.0

NPK 1,743 1,669 4.5

Bulk blends 71 109 -34.9

Total commercial output for Mineral Fertilisers 5,268 5,258 0.2



Product, '000 t 9M 2023 9M 20221 YOY, % Organic compounds, including 134 144 -7.0

Methanol 8

14 -46.7

Formalin 12

12 -6.5

Urea-formaldehyde resins 115

118 -2.2

Non-organic compounds, including: 779 626 24.5

Low-density and technical-grade AN 297

127 134.8

Industrial urea 56 70 -19.9 Industrial calcium nitrate 8 1 Increased Calcium carbonate 369 380 -2.9 Liquid carbon dioxide 44 43 2.4 Argon 5 4 3.2

Total commercial output for Industrial Products 913

770 18.6



Product, '000 t 9M 2023 9M 20221 YOY, % Apatite concentrate 89

169 -47.3

TOTAL COMMERCIAL OUTPUT 6,271 6,198 1.2



Note:

1. Updated data for the previous period2. In terms of 100% AN, including AN solution from other production facilities3. In terms of 100% urea4. Commercial output is output less in-house consumption.