Acron : Mineral Fertiliser Output Up 3% in Q1 2023

The Group's consolidated output (including operating results for Acron, Dorogobuzh, and North-Western Phosphorous Company)
Mineral fertilisers
Industrial products
|
Product, '000 t
|
Q1 2023
|
Q1 2022
|
YOY, %
|
Ammonia
|
750
|
744
|
0.8
|
Incl. in-house consumption
|
752
|
747
|
Nitrogen fertilisers, including
|
1,465
|
1,444
|
1.4
|
Incl. in-house consumption
|
210
|
246
|
AN
|
583
|
682
|
-14.5
|
Incl. in-house consumption
|
61
|
104
|
Urea
|
493
|
426
|
15.6
|
Incl. in-house consumption
|
150
|
142
|
Incl. prilled urea
|
175
|
134
|
31.0
|
Incl. in-house consumption
|
9
|
2
|
|
Incl. granulated urea
|
177
|
161
|
9.9
|
Incl. in-house consumption
|
0
|
8
|
|
UAN
|
370
|
336
|
10.2
|
Calcium nitrate
|
20
|
0
|
increased
|
Complex fertilisers, including
|
609
|
615
|
-1.1
|
Incl. in-house consumption
|
4
|
7
|
NPK
|
596
|
587
|
1.5
|
Incl. in-house consumption
|
4
|
7
|
Bulk blends
|
13
|
29
|
-55.0
|
Total commercial output for Mineral Fertilisers
|
1,858
|
1,803
|
3.0
Phosphate inputs
|
Product, '000 t
|
Q1 2023
|
Q 1 2022
|
YOY, %
|
Organic Compounds, including
|
88
|
111
|
-21.3
|
Incl. in-house consumption
|
46
|
57
|
Methanol
|
20
|
28
|
-27.7
|
Incl. in-house consumption
|
17
|
21
|
Formalin
|
31
|
38
|
-19.1
|
Incl. in-house consumption
|
27
|
33
|
Urea-formaldehyde resins
|
36
|
45
|
-19.3
|
Incl. in-house consumption
|
2
|
2
|
|
Non-organic compounds, including
|
230
|
248
|
-7.1
|
Low-density and technical-grade AN
|
100
|
79
|
26.8
|
Industrial urea
|
7
|
46
|
-84.0
|
Industrial calcium nitrate
|
3
|
0
|
increased
|
Calcium carbonate
|
106
|
110
|
-3.9
|
Liquid carbon dioxide
|
12
|
12
|
5.1
|
Argon
|
2
|
1
|
15.9
|
Total commercial output for Industrial Products
|
271
|
302
|
-10.2
|
Product, '000 t
|
Q1 2023
|
Q1 2022
|
YOY, %
|
Apatite concentrate
|
307
|
294
|
4.3
|
Incl. in-house consumption
|
250
|
226
|
Total commercial output for apatite concentrate
|
57
|
68
|
-16.9
|
TOTAL COMMERCIAL OUTPUT
|
2,186
|
2,173
|
0.6
Note: Commercial output is output less in-house consumption.
