    AKRN   RU0009028674

ACRON

(AKRN)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
18362.00 RUB   -0.22%
04:15aAcron : Mineral Fertiliser Output Up 3% in Q1 2023
PU
04/07Acron : Expands its Integrated Corporate Information System to VPC
PU
01/20Acron : Mineral Fertiliser Output Up 3% in 2022
PU
Acron : Mineral Fertiliser Output Up 3% in Q1 2023

04/13/2023 | 04:15am EDT
The Group's consolidated output (including operating results for Acron, Dorogobuzh, and North-Western Phosphorous Company)

Mineral fertilisers
Product, '000 t Q1 2023
 Q1 2022
 YOY, %
Ammonia 750
 744 0.8
Incl. in-house consumption 752 747
Nitrogen fertilisers, including 1,465 1,444 1.4
Incl. in-house consumption 210
 246
AN 583
 682 -14.5
Incl. in-house consumption 61 104
Urea 493 426 15.6
Incl. in-house consumption 150
 142
Incl. prilled urea 175
 134
 31.0
Incl. in-house consumption 9 2
Incl. granulated urea 177
 161
 9.9
Incl. in-house consumption 0
8
UAN 370
 336 10.2
Calcium nitrate 20 0 increased
Complex fertilisers, including 609
 615 -1.1
Incl. in-house consumption 4
7
NPK 596
 587 1.5
Incl. in-house consumption 4
7
Bulk blends 13
 29 -55.0
Total commercial output for Mineral Fertilisers 1,858 1,803 3.0
Industrial products
Product, '000 t Q1 2023 Q 1 2022 YOY, %
Organic Compounds, including 88 111 -21.3
Incl. in-house consumption 46
 57
Methanol 20
 28 -27.7
Incl. in-house consumption 17
 21
Formalin 31
 38 -19.1
Incl. in-house consumption 27
 33
Urea-formaldehyde resins 36
 45 -19.3
Incl. in-house consumption 2 2
Non-organic compounds, including 230
 248 -7.1
Low-density and technical-grade AN 100
 79 26.8
Industrial urea 7
 46 -84.0
Industrial calcium nitrate 3 0 increased
Calcium carbonate 106
 110 -3.9
Liquid carbon dioxide 12
 12 5.1
Argon 2 1 15.9
Total commercial output for Industrial Products 271
 302 -10.2
Phosphate inputs
Product, '000 t Q1 2023 Q1 2022 YOY, %
Apatite concentrate 307 294 4.3
Incl. in-house consumption 250 226
Total commercial output for apatite concentrate 57 68 -16.9
TOTAL COMMERCIAL OUTPUT

 		2,186
 2,173 0.6

Note: Commercial output is output less in-house consumption.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Acron OAO published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 08:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 120 B - -
Net income 2020 3 310 M - -
Net Debt 2020 102 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 0,91x
Yield 2020 37,6%
Capitalization 675 B 8 229 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,30x
EV / Sales 2020 2,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 6,28%
Chart ACRON
Duration : Period :
Acron Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Yakovlevich Kunitsky Chief Executive Officer
Aleksey Vladislavovich Milenkov Finance Director
Alexander Valerievich Popov Chairman
Yury Nikolayevich Malyshev Senior Independent Director
Nikolay Bagratovich Arutyunov Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACRON0.00%8 229
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-1.98%17 739
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-12.59%16 090
THE MOSAIC COMPANY6.59%15 781
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-9.55%15 200
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA7.20%11 059
