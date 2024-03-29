Today, Acron Group (Moscow Exchange: AKRN) has released its consolidated IFRS financial statements for 2023.
Key Financials
- Revenue was RUB 179,458 million (USD 2,105 million), down 30% year-on-year (2022: RUB 257,195 million or USD 3,752 million).
- EBITDA* was RUB 68,740 million (USD 806 million), down 50% year-on-year (2022: RUB 136,322 million or USD 1,989 million).
- EBITDA margin decreased to 38% from 53% last year.
- Net Profit was RUB 35,866 million (USD 421 million), down 61% year-on-year (2022: RUB 91,034 million or USD 1,328 million).
- Net Debt as of 31 December 2023 was down 36% to RUB 25,098 million against RUB 39,424 million as of 31 December 2022. In US dollar equivalent, Net Debt was down 50% to USD 280 million from USD 560 million.
- Net Debt/LTM EBITDA** as of 31 December 2023 was 0.37, up from 0.29 as of 31 December 2022. In US dollar equivalent, the ratio was 0.35, up from 0.28.
Operating Results
- Output of key products was 8.380 million tonnes, up 0.5% year-on-year.
- Sales of key products totalled 8.310 million tonnes, down 3% year-on-year.
