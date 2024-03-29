PJSC Acron specializes in production and marketing of chemical fertilizers. The group's activity is organised arround 5 families of products : - complex fertilizers ; - nitrogenous fertilizers; - non organic compounds : ammonium nitrate, calcium carbonate, carbon dioxide, argon, hydrochloric acid, etc. ; - ammoniac ; - organic compounds: methanol, formaldehyde, urea, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Russia (15%), Europe (19.8%), Latin America (24.7%), United States and Canada (15.2%) China (6.2%), Asia (10.8%), and others (8.3%).

Sector Agricultural Chemicals