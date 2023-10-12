Acron Group was a strategic partner at Gavrish Company's commemorative conference entitled Protected Soil: Glimpse into the Future. Hybrids, Technology, Protection, Economics.

During the conference, Acron presented its premium product, Grade A Ammonium Calcium Nitrate. The product has excellent flow properties, dissolves quickly in water, has minimal ammonium nitrogen content (<1.1%) and is free of insoluble impurities. Acron's calcium nitrate extends the shelf life of fruit, improves plant appearance and prevents diseases associated with calcium deficiency.

The Russian Ministry of Agriculture expects the greenhouse vegetable production to grow annually by an average of 7%. After talking to fruit and vegetable growers, Acron representatives realised that the greenhouse horticulture needs high quality calcium nitrate and that the demand is on the rise. Acron will do its best to satisfy farmers' growing need for effective water-soluble fertilisers.

The unit producing granulated calcium nitrate with a design capacity of 100,000 tpa was commissioned at Acron's production facility in Veliky Novgorod in August 2022. The fertiliser is shipped in 25-kg bags and big bags of various volumes.