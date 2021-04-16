Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Acron    AKRN   RU0009028674

ACRON

(AKRN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acron : Dorogobuzh Donates over 1,000 Tonnes of Mineral Fertilisers to Smolensk Growers

04/16/2021 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Dorogobuzh (a member of Acron Group) donates its products to Smolensk growers to support the spring sowing campaign each year. In 2021, agricultural producers from 23 districts of Smolensk region received 1,000 tonnes of mineral fertilisers from the Company.

This year, for the first time Dorogobuzh also donated 3,000 tonnes of calcium carbonate, which Smolensk growers use to chalk acid soils and improve the fertility of their fields.

The head of the Smolensk region Agriculture and Food Department, Alexander Tsarev, spoke appreciatively of the initiative. 'The region's agro-industrial complex is significantly supported by our productive partnership with Dorogobuzh and their provision of mineral fertilisers free of charge. We are also grateful that Smolensk growers have priority access to fertilisers during the peak season'.

In 2020, Dorogobuzh sold over 26,000 tonnes of mineral fertilisers and more than 17,000 tonnes of calcium carbonate in Smolensk region and donated 1,750 tonnes of its products for spring and autumn sowing.

Disclaimer

Acron OAO published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 08:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ACRON
04:24aACRON  : Education Centre for Natural Sciences in Veliky Novgorod Opens with Acr..
PU
04:24aACRON  : Dorogobuzh Donates over 1,000 Tonnes of Mineral Fertilisers to Smolensk..
PU
04/08ACRON  : NWPC to Extend Life of Oleniy Ruchey Open-Pit Mine until 2025
PU
04/07ACRON  : Supports Production of Holocaust Documentary
PU
04/02ACRON  : to Increase Ammonia Output in Veliky Novgorod
PU
03/19PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ACRON  : Acron's FY20 Profit Falls On Lower Mineral Fertilize..
MT
03/19ACRON  : Выручка Гру..
PU
03/19ACRON  : 2020 IFRS Revenue Up 4%
AQ
03/18ACRON  : Governor of Perm Krai Meets with Chairman of Acron's Board of Directors
PU
03/17ACRON  : Notice of 2020 IFRS Results
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 734 M - -
Net income 2021 236 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 328 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 5,85%
Capitalization 3 024 M 3 014 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,51x
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,01%
Chart ACRON
Duration : Period :
Acron Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 86,85 $
Last Close Price 81,26 $
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,87%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,98%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vladimir Yakovlevich Kunitsky Chief Executive Officer
Aleksey Vladislavovich Milenkov Finance Director
Alexander Valerievich Popov Chairman
Vladimir Grigoryevich Sister Senior Independent Director
Yury Nikolayevich Malyshev Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACRON4.25%3 014
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA20.81%13 309
THE MOSAIC COMPANY43.98%12 655
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY29.03%12 579
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.21.98%10 127
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD0.00%7 355
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ