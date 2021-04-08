Log in
ACRON    AKRN   RU0009028674

ACRON

(AKRN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 04/07
6240 RUB   +1.79%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acron : NWPC to Extend Life of Oleniy Ruchey Open-Pit Mine until 2025

04/08/2021 | 08:44am EDT
The Oleniy Ruchey deposit can continue open-pit mining for two years longer than originally expected following a detailed exploration of the open pit's southwestern side by NWPC geologists. The initial plan had NWPC closing open-pit mining in 2023, but new design documentation will extend the open-pit mine's life until 2025. According to experts, the change means that an additional 2 million tonnes of apatite-nepheline ore will be mined from the open pit southwestern side.

In March 2021, the open pit set a new production record of 770,000 tonnes. Over 1 million tonnes of ore are currently stockpiled in the storage area for further processing. This high rate of production was made possible by measures aimed at optimising cargo transportation and shortening the rock mass hauling distance.

Acron OAO published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 12:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ACRON
08:44aACRON  : NWPC to Extend Life of Oleniy Ruchey Open-Pit Mine until 2025
PU
04/07ACRON  : Supports Production of Holocaust Documentary
PU
04/02ACRON  : to Increase Ammonia Output in Veliky Novgorod
PU
03/19PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ACRON  : Acron's FY20 Profit Falls On Lower Mineral Fertilize..
MT
03/19ACRON  : Выручка Гру..
PU
03/19ACRON  : 2020 IFRS Revenue Up 4%
AQ
03/18ACRON  : Governor of Perm Krai Meets with Chairman of Acron's Board of Directors
PU
03/17ACRON  : Notice of 2020 IFRS Results
AQ
03/04PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ACRON  : Nominees for Acron Board of Directors
AQ
02/26PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ACRON  : Shareholder Changes its Name
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 734 M - -
Net income 2021 236 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 328 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 5,87%
Capitalization 3 018 M 3 013 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,51x
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,01%
Chart ACRON
Duration : Period :
Acron Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 86,85 $
Last Close Price 81,11 $
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,07%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,17%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vladimir Yakovlevich Kunitsky Chief Executive Officer
Aleksey Vladislavovich Milenkov Finance Director
Alexander Valerievich Popov Chairman
Vladimir Grigoryevich Sister Senior Independent Director
Yury Nikolayevich Malyshev Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACRON5.30%3 013
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA22.05%13 351
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY24.57%12 743
THE MOSAIC COMPANY33.85%11 676
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.19.04%9 882
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD0.00%7 341
