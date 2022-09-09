Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Acron
  News
  7. Summary
    AKRN   RU0009028674

ACRON

(AKRN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
18362.00 RUB   -0.22%
Exclusive-Norway's Yara close to acquiring Brazil's Petrobras fertilizer unit
RE
07/07PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ACRON : Carbon Dioxide Operations at Dorogobuzh Pass FSSC 22000 Audit
PU
06/23PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ACRON : Acron Group Appoints Pavel Vavilov Vice President for Legal Affairs
PU
Summary 
Summary

Exclusive-Norway's Yara close to acquiring Brazil's Petrobras fertilizer unit

09/09/2022 | 04:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobas) in Rio de Janeiro

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Yara International ASA is close to acquiring the fertilizer unit put on sale by state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Petrobras has selected Yara's bid and the deal now needs to be approved by the company's board, one of the sources added. An announcement is expected over the next weeks.

Yara declined to comment on "market rumors." Petrobras declined to comment on the choosing of Yara proposal, referring to its latest filing sent late August in which it says the companies could present binding proposals.

Yara already owns five plants in Brazil and 24 mixing facilities. It also owns mining and port operations.

Petrobras' fertilizer unit, known as UFN-III, is based in Mato Grosso do Sul state, one of Brazil's largest grain producers.

The sources did not specify the deal value, but said it will be lower than $100 million, since the unit is not yet operational.

Petrobras has been trying to sell the unit for a while. In February it agreed to sell it to Russian group Acron, but the deal collapsed. In May, the oil company relaunched the process with advisory of the investment banking unit of Banco Bradesco SA.

Other companies interested in the deal included Brazilian group Unigel and steelmaker CSN. The final deal announcement has been delayed due to recent changes in Petrobras' board.

Brazil is highly dependent on fertilizer imports. Construction of the fertilizer unit in the city of Tres Lagoas began in 2011 and was stopped in 2014 with 81% completed after Petrobras rescinded a contract alleging companies were not compliant.

When operational, the unit is expected to produce 2,200 tonnes of ammonia and 3,600 tonnes of urea daily, around 20% of the urea consumption in the country. The unit is expected to be completed within two to three years.

Petrobras is expected to offer the acquirer an option of buying the unit with a natural gas supply contract. The state-controlled company had a larger fertilizer business, but began divesting in 2018. Interest for fertilizer businesses has risen after the Ukraine war interrupted supply and raised fertilizer prices.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Rafaella Barros; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Tatiana Bautzer and Rafaella Barros


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACRON -0.22% 18362 End-of-day quote.48.58%
BANCO BRADESCO S.A. -0.57% 19.12 End-of-day quote.9.48%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.86% 5.1682 Delayed Quote.-17.46%
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.12% 92.38 Delayed Quote.12.57%
PETROBRAS -0.03% 31.79 Delayed Quote.11.78%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.12% 375.2786 Real-time Quote.114.42%
WTI 3.95% 86.31 Delayed Quote.10.12%
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA 4.68% 416.2 Real-time Quote.-10.65%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 120 B - -
Net income 2020 3 310 M - -
Net Debt 2020 102 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 0,91x
Yield 2020 37,6%
Capitalization 675 B 11 141 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,30x
EV / Sales 2020 2,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,70%
Chart ACRON
Duration : Period :
Acron Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 18 362,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Yakovlevich Kunitsky Chief Executive Officer
Aleksey Vladislavovich Milenkov Finance Director
Alexander Valerievich Popov Chairman
Yury Nikolayevich Malyshev Senior Independent Director
Nikolay Bagratovich Arutyunov Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACRON48.58%11 070
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-5.10%21 227
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-23.14%20 959
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.44.76%20 416
THE MOSAIC COMPANY37.85%18 700
FERTIGLOBE PLC57.10%12 633