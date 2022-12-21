Advanced search
    AKRN   RU0009028674

ACRON

(AKRN)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
18362.00 RUB   -0.22%
04:57aRussia sets fertiliser export quota at 11.8 mln T for Jan-May
RE
12/15Acron : Presents Saratov Region Growers with Best Solutions for Raising Durum Wheat
PU
11/23Putin promises further efforts to unblock more Russian fertiliser exports
RE
Russia sets fertiliser export quota at 11.8 mln T for Jan-May

12/21/2022 | 04:57am EST
MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russia has set its fertiliser export quota at 11.8 million tonnes for January-May to ensure enough supply of crop and soil nutrients to farmers at home, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Moscow imposed quotas on fertiliser exports last year after the price of gas - which is used to produce nitrogen fertilisers - went up.

Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter, and a major producer of potash, phosphate and nitrogen-containing fertilisers. It produces more than 50 million tonnes a year of them, or 13% of the global total.

It exported more than 25 million tonnes of fertilisers in the first 11 months of 2022, according to President Vladimir Putin. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACRON -0.22% 18362 End-of-day quote.48.58%
PHOSAGRO 0.11% 7929 End-of-day quote.35.93%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.88% 70.55 Delayed Quote.-11.93%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.17% 749.75 End-of-day quote.-2.24%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 120 B - -
Net income 2020 3 310 M - -
Net Debt 2020 102 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 0,91x
Yield 2020 37,6%
Capitalization 675 B 9 546 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,30x
EV / Sales 2020 2,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,70%
Chart ACRON
Duration : Period :
Acron Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Yakovlevich Kunitsky Chief Executive Officer
Aleksey Vladislavovich Milenkov Finance Director
Alexander Valerievich Popov Chairman
Yury Nikolayevich Malyshev Senior Independent Director
Nikolay Bagratovich Arutyunov Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACRON48.58%9 546
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.32.17%18 354
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-33.77%18 296
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-21.52%18 277
THE MOSAIC COMPANY15.40%15 437
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-5.03%10 857