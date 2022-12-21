Russia sets fertiliser export quota at 11.8 mln T for Jan-May

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russia has set its fertiliser
export quota at 11.8 million tonnes for January-May to ensure
enough supply of crop and soil nutrients to farmers at home, the
government said in a statement on Wednesday.
Moscow imposed quotas on fertiliser exports last year after
the price of gas - which is used to produce nitrogen fertilisers
- went up.
Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter, and a major
producer of potash, phosphate and nitrogen-containing
fertilisers. It produces more than 50 million tonnes a year of
them, or 13% of the global total.
It exported more than 25 million tonnes of fertilisers in
the first 11 months of 2022, according to President Vladimir
Putin.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Mark Potter)