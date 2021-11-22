Acrux : Annual General Meeting Presentation and Addresses

Acrux Ltd

Annual General Meeting Presentation and Addresses

23 November 2021

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. My name is Ross Dobinson, and I am the Chairman of Acrux Limited. It is my pleasure to welcome shareholders to Acrux's 2021 Annual General Meeting. We are unable to welcome shareholders in person but we appreciate you joining us virtually today.

Firstly I would like to introduce my fellow Board members

Our Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Michael Kotsanis

Non-executive Directors: Geoff Brooke, Tim Oldham and Don Brumley

Also in attendance today are

Mr Nick Bull from our auditors - Pitcher Partners and

Representatives of our Share Registry - Link Market Services.

Chairman's Address

At last year's Annual General Meeting I provided an update on the corporate strategy we have been implementing since 2015. This strategy has been validated by the FDA approvals received and our recent product launch. Further product launches will be facilitated by this year's FDA approvals and Michael will refer to these in more detail in his CEO and Managing Director's Report.

We maintain our view that the knowhow which has been developed by the Company over the last twenty years of operations provides sustainable competitive advantages.

The Company has made solid progress towards achieving our FY 22 targets of further revenue growth from existing products, becoming cashflow positive by the close of calendar year 2022, the growth of new products in development and having additional products submitted for FDA review.

Commercial discussions with other prospective licensees will continue as we progress the development of our product pipeline. The pipeline will also be covered in more detail in Michael's Report. We remain confident that we have the capacity to maintain a consistent number of products under development as earlier projects are completed and licensed out. As noted previously, our pipeline will be expanded gradually after the initial product launches provide further validation of our business model.

