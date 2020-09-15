Acrux : Annual Report to shareholdersOpens in a new Window
FORWARD PROGRESS
Annual Report 2020
Contents
Market and Business Opportunities
Financial Outcomes
Business Achievements
Chairman's Address
CEO & Managing Director's Report
Generic Product Portfolio and Pipeline
Directors' Report
Remuneration Report (Audited)
Auditor's Independence Declaration
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to the Financial Statements
Directors' Declaration
Independent Auditor's Report
Shareholder Information
Glossary
Corporate Directory
Risk and uncertainty
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and have been made throughout this report. Such statements involve known and unknown risk and important factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Acrux to be materially different from statements made in this report.
Who we are
Acrux (ASX: ACR) is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercialising generic transdermal and topical pharmaceuticals. Incorporated in 1998 and using
in house facilities and capabilities, Acrux has successfully developed and commercialised through licensees a number of topically applied pharmaceutical products in the US and Europe. Acrux is expanding its range of topical generic products for the US market by leveraging its on- site laboratories, GMP manufacturing suite, clinical and commercial experience to bring affordable products to market. Acrux encourages collaboration and is well positioned to discuss partnering and product development.
Mission
Acrux is a pharmaceutical company dedicated
to developing and commercialising generic topical prescription pharmaceuticals.
Market and business opportunities
Generic Portfolio
Created a diversified portfolio of marketed products to generate its future income streams.
Generic product pipeline has attractive projected internal rates of return, with a collectively lower risk profile and faster pathway to approval than specialty products:
I.
II.
III.
IV.
AUD$3-4m
Efficacy of
Attractive
Future revenue
to develop
drug has
market and
derived from
each
already been
licensee terms
milestones
generic
demonstrated
and royalties
or profit share
licensing
contracts
Acrux Focus:
Total Market
Oral Drugs
Topical Drugs
Definition of the market
Drugs that are applied
Total US prescription
Drugs that are
topically (including directly
(all drugs including
pharma market
ingested orally
to the skin, eyes, ears
NCEs and generics)
and nose)
Market size1
>US$510bn
~US$200bn
~US$18bn2
Generic market share
~90%3
~90%3
47%4
Typical generic development
Greater complexity
Variable
Low
than oral generic drug
complexity
development
Competition from many drug
Limited generic competition
Generic competition
Variable
given niche market and
manufacturers
development complexity
Source:
US market by dosage form, IQVIA Q1, 2020 MAT, US market sales (US$)
Market size for topically applied drugs IQVIA Q1, 2020 MAT, US market sales (US$)
IQVIA Global Generic and Biosimilars Trends and Insights - 2018
IQVIA, National Sales Perspectives, January 2019 - Unbranded generic share of dermatology, MAT
