Acrux : Annual Report to shareholdersOpens in a new Window

ACRUX LIMITED

(ACR)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/15
0.185 AUD   +5.71%
Acrux : Annual Report to shareholders

09/15/2020

FORWARD PROGRESS

Annual Report 2020

Contents

  1. Market and Business Opportunities
  1. Financial Outcomes
  2. Business Achievements
  3. Chairman's Address
  4. CEO & Managing Director's Report
  1. Generic Product Portfolio and Pipeline
  2. Directors' Report
  1. Remuneration Report (Audited)
  1. Auditor's Independence Declaration
  2. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
  3. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
  4. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
  5. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
  6. Notes to the Financial Statements
  1. Directors' Declaration
  2. Independent Auditor's Report
  1. Shareholder Information
  1. Glossary
  1. Corporate Directory

Risk and uncertainty

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and have been made throughout this report. Such statements involve known and unknown risk and important factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Acrux to be materially different from statements made in this report.

Acrux Annual Report 2020  /  ABN 72 082 001 152

Who we are

Acrux (ASX: ACR) is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercialising generic transdermal and topical pharmaceuticals. Incorporated in 1998 and using

in house facilities and capabilities, Acrux has successfully developed and commercialised through licensees a number of topically applied pharmaceutical products in the US and Europe. Acrux is expanding its range of topical generic products for the US market by leveraging its on- site laboratories, GMP manufacturing suite, clinical and commercial experience to bring affordable products to market. Acrux encourages collaboration and is well positioned to discuss partnering and product development.

Mission

Acrux is a pharmaceutical company dedicated

to developing and commercialising generic topical prescription pharmaceuticals.

Acrux Annual Report 2020  /  01

Market and business opportunities

Generic Portfolio

Created a diversified portfolio of marketed products to generate its future income streams.

Generic product pipeline has attractive projected internal rates of return, with a collectively lower risk profile and faster pathway to approval than specialty products:

I.

II.

III.

IV.

AUD$3-4m

Efficacy of

Attractive

Future revenue

to develop

drug has

market and

derived from

each

already been

licensee terms

milestones

generic

demonstrated

and royalties

or profit share

licensing

contracts

Acrux Focus:

Total Market

Oral Drugs

Topical Drugs

Definition of the market

Drugs that are applied

Total US prescription

Drugs that are

topically (including directly

(all drugs including

pharma market

ingested orally

to the skin, eyes, ears

NCEs and generics)

and nose)

Market size1

>US$510bn

~US$200bn

~US$18bn2

Generic market share

~90%3

~90%3

47%4

Typical generic development

Greater complexity

Variable

Low

than oral generic drug

complexity

development

Competition from many drug

Limited generic competition

Generic competition

Variable

given niche market and

manufacturers

development complexity

Source:

  1. US market by dosage form, IQVIA Q1, 2020 MAT, US market sales (US$)
  2. Market size for topically applied drugs IQVIA Q1, 2020 MAT, US market sales (US$)
  3. IQVIA Global Generic and Biosimilars Trends and Insights - 2018
  4. IQVIA, National Sales Perspectives, January 2019 - Unbranded generic share of dermatology, MAT

02 /  Acrux Annual Report 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Acrux Limited published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 03:19:06 UTC
