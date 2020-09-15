Acrux : Annual Report to shareholdersOpens in a new Window

Who we are

Acrux (ASX: ACR) is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercialising generic transdermal and topical pharmaceuticals. Incorporated in 1998 and using

in house facilities and capabilities, Acrux has successfully developed and commercialised through licensees a number of topically applied pharmaceutical products in the US and Europe. Acrux is expanding its range of topical generic products for the US market by leveraging its on- site laboratories, GMP manufacturing suite, clinical and commercial experience to bring affordable products to market. Acrux encourages collaboration and is well positioned to discuss partnering and product development.

Mission

Acrux is a pharmaceutical company dedicated

to developing and commercialising generic topical prescription pharmaceuticals.