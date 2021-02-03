Acrux : Cleansing StatementOpens in a new Window

ASX/Media Release

4 February 2021

Cleansing Notice

Melbourne, Australia; 4 February 2021: Acrux Limited (ASX:ACR, "Acrux" or the "Company") has today issued 7,613,658 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Placement Shares) at an issue price of $0.157 per share to qualified, institutional, sophisticated and professional investors under the second tranche of the institutional placement announced on 21 December 2020.

As required by section 708A(6) of the Corporations Act, the Company states that:

The Placement Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2, in reliance on section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act. This notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act. The Company, as at the date of this notice, has complied with: the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and section 674 of the Corporations Act. As at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information within the meaning of sections 708A(7) and (8) of the Corporations Act which is required to be disclosed by the Company.

Yours faithfully

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Deborah Ambrosini

Company Secretary