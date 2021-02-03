Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Acrux Limited    ACR   AU000000ACR3

ACRUX LIMITED

(ACR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/03
0.19 AUD   0.00%
05:52pACRUX : Cleansing StatementOpens in a new Window
PU
02/02ACRUX : Appendix 2AOpens in a new Window
PU
02/01ACRUX : Raises Nearly $8 Million Via Oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan; Shares Rise 6%
MT
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acrux : Cleansing StatementOpens in a new Window

02/03/2021 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX/Media Release

4 February 2021

Cleansing Notice

Melbourne, Australia; 4 February 2021: Acrux Limited (ASX:ACR, "Acrux" or the "Company") has today issued 7,613,658 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Placement Shares) at an issue price of $0.157 per share to qualified, institutional, sophisticated and professional investors under the second tranche of the institutional placement announced on 21 December 2020.

As required by section 708A(6) of the Corporations Act, the Company states that:

  1. The Placement Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2, in reliance on section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act.
  2. This notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act.
  3. The Company, as at the date of this notice, has complied with:
    1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and
    2. section 674 of the Corporations Act.
  5. As at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information within the meaning of sections 708A(7) and (8) of the Corporations Act which is required to be disclosed by the Company.

Yours faithfully

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Deborah Ambrosini

Company Secretary

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Acrux Limited published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 22:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ACRUX LIMITED
05:52pACRUX : Cleansing StatementOpens in a new Window
PU
02/02ACRUX : Appendix 2AOpens in a new Window
PU
02/01ACRUX : Raises Nearly $8 Million Via Oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan; Shares ..
MT
02/01ACRUX : Appendix 2A - Share Purchase PlanOpens in a new Window
PU
02/01ACRUX : Share Purchase Plan Closes OversubscribedOpens in a new Window
PU
01/27ACRUX : Results of Extraordinary General MeetingOpens in a new Window
PU
01/14ACRUX : Change of Director's Interest NoticeOpens in a new Window
PU
01/14ACRUX : Appendix 2AOpens in a new Window
PU
01/12ACRUX : Receives US FDA Approval for Generic Testosterone Topical Formulation; S..
MT
01/07ACRUX : Share Purchase Plan Offer BookletOpens in a new Window
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,25 M 0,95 M 0,95 M
Net income 2020 -9,47 M -7,22 M -7,22 M
Net cash 2020 6,81 M 5,18 M 5,18 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,57x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 52,1 M 39,7 M 39,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 20,1x
EV / Sales 2020 14,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart ACRUX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Acrux Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael John Kotsanis Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ross Dobinson Non-Executive Chairman
Deborah Ambrosini Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Felicia Colagrande Director-Technical Affairs & Product Development
Timothy Oldham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACRUX LIMITED15.15%40
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.13%23 051
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.2.89%20 041
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-13.60%17 519
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.1.16%14 939
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED-7.63%12 911
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ