Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Acrux Limited    ACR   AU000000ACR3

ACRUX LIMITED

(ACR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/16
0.185 AUD   +2.78%
05:43pACRUX : Proposed issue of Securities - ACROpens in a new Window
PU
05:43pACRUX : Raises $7.8m Via Placement and Announces SPPOpens in a new Window
PU
12/16ACRUX : Trading HaltOpens in a new Window
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acrux : Proposed issue of Securities - ACROpens in a new Window

12/20/2020 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ACRUX LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday December 21, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

ACR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

7,613,658

Proposed +issue date

Thursday February 4, 2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

ACRUX LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

72082001152

1.3

ASX issuer code

ACR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Monday December 21, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

Yes

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

+Security holder approval

Thursday January 28, 2021

actual?

Actual

  • Approval received/condition met?

No

Comments

The second tranche for the balance of the shares to be issued under the placement will require shareholder approval under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

ACR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

7,613,658

Offer price details

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.15700

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Thursday February 4, 2021

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? Yes

7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1

Thursday January 28, 2021

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? Yes

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Acrux Limited published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 22:42:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ACRUX LIMITED
05:43pACRUX : Proposed issue of Securities - ACROpens in a new Window
PU
05:43pACRUX : Raises $7.8m Via Placement and Announces SPPOpens in a new Window
PU
12/16ACRUX : Trading HaltOpens in a new Window
PU
12/15ACRUX : Change of Director's Interest NoticeOpens in a new Window
PU
11/17ACRUX : Change of Director's Interest NoticeOpens in a new Window
PU
11/17ACRUX : Appendix 3GOpens in a new Window
PU
11/11ACRUX : Results of Annual General MeetingOpens in a new Window
PU
11/11ACRUX : Annual General Meeting ScriptOpens in a new Window
PU
11/11ACRUX : Annual General Meeting PresentationOpens in a new Window
PU
10/26ACRUX : Receipt of R&D Tax Incentive Rebate - Acrux CommercialOpens in a new Win..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,25 M 0,95 M 0,95 M
Net income 2020 -9,47 M -7,18 M -7,18 M
Net cash 2020 6,81 M 5,16 M 5,16 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,57x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 31,2 M 23,8 M 23,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 20,1x
EV / Sales 2020 14,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart ACRUX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Acrux Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael John Kotsanis Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ross Dobinson Non-Executive Chairman
Deborah Ambrosini Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Felicia Colagrande Director-Technical Affairs & Product Development
Timothy Oldham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACRUX LIMITED-2.63%24
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-8.27%23 502
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.110.19%20 044
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.32.93%18 760
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.26.50%15 284
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED107.66%13 836
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ