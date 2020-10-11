Acrux : Signs Licensing Agreement with Dash PharmaceuticalsOpens in a new Window

12 October 2020
Acrux announces sales and distribution agreement with
Dash Pharmaceuticals
Melbourne, Australia; 12 October 2020: Acrux Limited (ASX:ACR) ("Acrux" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive sales, marketing and distribution agreement with Dash Pharmaceuticals ("Dash") in the United States ("Agreement") for a product in its pipeline.
Subject to approval by the FDA, Dash will be responsible for the commercialisation of the product, including the coordination of commercial manufacturing and management of sales and distribution.
In the United States, sales generated by the product with which Acrux's generic will compete exceeded USD$30 million in the 12 months to the end of March 31, 2020, based on IQVIA data.
Acrux and Dash will share the profits generated from the sales of the product.
Acrux CEO and Managing Director, Michael Kotsanis said:
"This represents another licensing agreement for Acrux with a highly experienced generic company in the United States. Acrux looks forward to commercialising this product through Dash and bringing affordable products to patients."
Dash Pharmaceuticals CEO, David Rosen said:
"We're excited to launch our first product with Acrux, a highly capable pharmaceutical development company. This specialty topical product has a number of barriers to entry. DASH will be overseeing the manufacturing of the product, as well as providing sales, marketing, and distribution for it throughout the US."
Authorised by the Board of Acrux Limited.
For more information, please contact:
General enquiries
Michael Kotsanis
Acrux Limited
CEO & Managing Director
P: + 61 3 8379 0100
E: michael.kotsanis@acrux.com.au
About Acrux
Acrux (ASX: ACR) is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercialising topical pharmaceuticals. Incorporated in 1998 and using in house facilities and capabilities, Acrux has successfully developed and commercialised through licensees a number of topically applied pharmaceutical products in the US and Europe. Acrux is developing of a range of generic products for the US market by leveraging its on-site laboratories, GMP manufacturing suite, clinical and commercial experience to bring affordable products to market. Acrux encourages collaboration and is well positioned to discuss partnering and product development.
For further information on Acrux, visit www.acrux.com.au
About Dash Pharmaceuticals.
DASH is a privately held, specialty pharmaceutical company. The company markets, sells, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products, packaged in the "DASH" label. The DASH team continually evaluates and identifies generic product opportunities, across multiple dosage forms and therapeutic categories for sale in retail, institutional and other US pharmaceutical markets. Through partnerships with quality pharmaceutical developers and manufacturers around the world, the company co-develops and licenses products for its distribution.
For further information on Dash Pharmaceuticals LLC, visit www.dashpharm.com
