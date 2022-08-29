Acrysil : Name Change

August 27, 2022 To, To, BSE LIMITED National Stock Exchange of India Limited Department of Corporate Services Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1 Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, 'G' Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex Dalal Street, Bandra East, Mumbai- 400 001 Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 524091 Trading Symbol: ACRYSIL Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today i.e. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, inter alia considered and approved the following:

Change in name of the Company from "Acrysil Limited" to "Carysil Limited" subject to, inter alia securing approval of members, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and such other applicable statutory / regulatory authorities. Copy of the letter dated August 25, 2022 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs confirming availability of name "Carysil Limited" is enclosed herewith as an Annexure. The Alteration in the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company, subject to approval of members of the Company are as under: The Name Clause I of the Memorandum of Association of the Company be substituted by the following clause and / or be altered by:

The name of the Company is CARYSIL LIMITED.

the Articles of Association of the Company be altered by deleting the existing name of the Company wherever appearing and substituting it with CARYSIL LIMITED, subject to approval of members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors has also approved the following: The Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 17, 2022 has fixed the date of AGM as September 22, 2022. Due to change in name and consequent alteration in MOA & AOA of the Company, an additional item of business needs to be incorporated in the notice of AGM. Hence the Board has fixed the revised date of AGM as September 29, 2022. The Board has also approved revised Notice of AGM including all items of business mentioned earlier with two additional items for change of name and change in MOA and AOA of the Company.

The date of issue of the notice shall also be changed from May 17, 2022 to August 27, 2022.

Kindly take the above on your records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For ACRYSIL LIMITED

NEHA A. PODDAR

COMPANY SECRETARY & COMPLIANCE OFFICER

Encl.: a/a

(ISO 9001 : 2015 ; 14001 : 2015 and 45001 : 2018)