Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Acrysil Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    524091   INE482D01024

ACRYSIL LIMITED

(524091)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
693.60 INR   -2.88%
02:33pACRYSIL : Name Change
PU
08/08TRANSCRIPT : Acrysil Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 08, 2022
CI
08/05Acrysil Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acrysil : Name Change

08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 27, 2022

To,

To,

BSE LIMITED

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Department of Corporate Services

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

'G' Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex

Dalal Street,

Bandra East,

Mumbai- 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 524091

Trading Symbol: ACRYSIL

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today i.e. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, inter alia considered and approved the following:

  1. Change in name of the Company from "Acrysil Limited" to "Carysil Limited" subject to, inter alia securing approval of members, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and such other applicable statutory / regulatory authorities. Copy of the letter dated August 25, 2022 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs confirming availability of name "Carysil Limited" is enclosed herewith as an Annexure.
  2. The Alteration in the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company, subject to approval of members of the Company are as under:
    • The Name Clause I of the Memorandum of Association of the Company be substituted by the following clause and / or be altered by:
      1. The name of the Company is CARYSIL LIMITED.
    • the Articles of Association of the Company be altered by deleting the existing name of the Company wherever appearing and substituting it with CARYSIL LIMITED, subject to approval of members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
  4. The Board of Directors has also approved the following:
    1. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 17, 2022 has fixed the date of AGM as September 22, 2022. Due to change in name and consequent alteration in MOA & AOA of the Company, an additional item of business needs to be incorporated in the notice of AGM. Hence the Board has fixed the revised date of AGM as September 29, 2022.
    2. The Board has also approved revised Notice of AGM including all items of business mentioned earlier with two additional items for change of name and change in MOA and AOA of the Company.

The date of issue of the notice shall also be changed from May 17, 2022 to August 27, 2022.

Kindly take the above on your records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For ACRYSIL LIMITED

NEHA A. PODDAR

COMPANY SECRETARY & COMPLIANCE OFFICER

Encl.: a/a

(ISO 9001 : 2015 ; 14001 : 2015 and 45001 : 2018)

Regd. Office:

Factory & Head Quarter:

A-702, 7th Floor,

Bhavnagar-Rajkot Highway,

Kanakia Wall Street, Chakala,

Navagam, Vartej-364 060 (INDIA)

Andheri Kurla Road,

Andheri (East), Mumbai-400 059

Ph :+91-278-2540218, 2540893

Ph: +91-22-41902000

Fax : +91-278-2540558

E-mail: cs.al@acrysil.com,

Visit us on: www.carysil.com

Website: www.acrysilcorporateinfo.com

CIN: L26914MH1987PLC042283

Disclaimer

Acrysil Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ACRYSIL LIMITED
02:33pACRYSIL : Name Change
PU
08/08TRANSCRIPT : Acrysil Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 08, 2022
CI
08/05Acrysil Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/05Acrysil Expands Dealer Network 25% in Fiscal Q1
MT
07/05Acrysil Aims to Expand Dealer Network to 3,000 by FY23 End
MT
07/05Acrysil Limited Increases Its Dealer Network from 1500 to 1880 Pan India
CI
06/28Acrysil Boosts Production Capacity at Gujarat, India Plant
MT
06/28Acrysil Limited Announces on Commencement of Commercial Production of Additional 160,00..
CI
06/22Acrysil to Double Supply of Quartz Kitchen Sinks to IKEA
MT
06/22Acrysil Limited Doubles the Supply of Quartz Kitchen Sinks to Ikea Supply Ag (Switzerla..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 854 M 60,7 M 60,7 M
Net income 2022 656 M 8,21 M 8,21 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 569 M 232 M 232 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 365
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart ACRYSIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Acrysil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACRYSIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 693,60 INR
Average target price 887,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chirag A. Parekh Chairman & Managing Director
Anand Kumar H. Sharma Chief Financial Officer
Manish Thakkar Senior General Manager-Operations
Neha Anup Poddar Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rustam N. Mulla Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACRYSIL LIMITED-15.45%239
ASSA ABLOY AB-20.02%23 116
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-34.06%20 889
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED22.90%15 726
MASCO CORPORATION-27.36%11 504
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-15.71%11 021