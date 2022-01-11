ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S A : On corporate transactions

This Supplement to the Information Document dated January 3 , 2022 was prepared pursuant to the provisions Article 1.5.(g) of Regulation (UE) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of June 14, 2017, on the prospectus that should be published in case of public offer or admission to trading of securities in a market regulated and repealing Directive 2003/71/CE.

to the Group. In the event of a discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.

Translation of originally issued in Spanish and prepared in accordance with the regulatory applicable

Capitalised terms not defined in this supplement shall have the meaning established in said Information Document.

supplement are available on the ACS website CNMV, the Spanish National Securities Market

The Information Document and this (www.grupoacs.com) and on the Commission, website ( www.cnmv.es ) .

2 Pending information regarding the Second Execution

2.1 Number maximun of shares to be issued, number of rights needed and nominal maximum amount of the Second Execution

Pursuant to the formulas established in the Resolution regarding the Capital Increase, the following points have been established with relation to the Second Execution:

The number maximum of shares to be issued during the Second Execution is set at 6,093,291.

The number of shares actually issued during the Second Execution may, however, be lower, as it will depend on the number of free allocation rights at the end of the trading period not held by ACS (which, in accordance with the resolution of the General Meeting and the Information Document, ACS intends to waive all free allocation rights held at that time as a consequence of the Purchase Commitment assumed) 1.

Therefore, the maximum nominal amount of the Second Execution of the Capital Increase is 3,046,645.50 euros. The nominal amount by which the share capital of ACS will actually be increased during the Second Execution will, however, depend on the number of shares actually issued. The number of free allocation rights needed to receive one new share is 50.

The shareholders of ACS who had acquired their shares until 13 January 2022 (date of publication of the announcement of the Second Execution in the Mercantile Registry Official Gazette, BORME) and whose transactions had been settled until 17 January 2022 in Sociedad de Gestión de los Sistemas de Registro, Compensación y Liquidación de Valores, S.A.U. (Iberclear), both inclusive, shall receive one free allocation right for each share of ACS owned. Therefore, said shareholders shall have the right to receive one new share for each 19 old shares owned as of the above date (13 January 2022).

In order to ensure that both the number of free allocation rights needed to receive one new share and the number maximum of shares to be issued are whole numbers, Funding Statement, S.A., company of Grupo ACS, has waived 44 free allocation rights corresponding to

44 of the shares of its ownership.

With regards to the above, it is stated that:

The "NTAcc" or number of shares outstanding of ACS as of the date of agreement on this document is 304,664,594; and The "PreCot", understood as the arithmetic (simple) mean of the weighted average prices of ACS shares on the Spanish Stock Exchanges during the 5 trading days held on 4,5,6,7 and 10 January 2022, rounded according to the terms established by the Resolution and as evidenced by the certification issued by the Sociedad Rectora de la Bolsa de Bilbao, is equal to 23.893 euros.

1 In addition, should the number of shares outstanding of ACS to be put into circulation - after having deducted the shares corresponding to the free allocation rights acquired by ACS by virtue of the Purchase Commitment (which ACS shall waive in accordance with the Resolution) - result in a fraction of a number, ACS (or an entity of your group that, if applicable, owns ACS shares) shall also waive the number of free allocation rights owned necessary in order for the number of new shares to actually be issued during the Second Execution to be a whole number and not a fraction.

Finally, ACS plans to waive the remaining free allocation rights that it owns at the end of their negotiation period.

