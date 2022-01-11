ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S A : On corporate transactions
Madrid, 11 de enero de 2022
A los efectos previstos en el artículo 227 del Texto Refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores, aprobado por el Real Decreto Legislativo 4/2015, de 23 de octubre, y como continuación de la comunicación de Otra Información Relevante de 3 de enero de 2022 (número de registro 13460), pongo en su conocimiento la siguiente Otra Información Relevante:
El número máximo de acciones nuevas a emitir en la segunda ejecución del aumento de capital con cargo a reservas acordado por la Junta General celebrada el 7 de mayo de 2021 (a través del cual se instrumenta un dividendo opcional en acciones o efectivo) ha quedado fijado en 6.093.291.
El precio al que ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. se ha comprometido a comprar a sus accionistas los derechos de asignación gratuita correspondientes a dicha segunda ejecución del aumento de capital ha quedado determinado en un importe bruto fijo de 0,468 euros por cada derecho.
La segunda ejecución de la reducción de capital social por amortización de acciones propias aprobada en la misma Junta General de 7 de mayo de 2021 se ha fijado por el mismo importe que la segunda ejecución del aumento de capital y de modo simultáneo a la misma, por lo que, en consecuencia, será también por un máximo de 6.093.291 acciones.
Se adjunta Complemento al Documento Informativo que se acompañó a la comunicación de Otra Información Relevante de 3 de enero de 2022.
Translation of originally issued in Spanish and prepared in accordance with the regulatory applicable
to the Group. In the event of a discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.
INFORMATION DOCUMENT SUPPLEMENT
CAPITAL INCREASE CHARGED TO RESERVES
ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCIÓN
Y SERVICIOS, S.A.
11 January 2022
This Supplement to the Information Document dated January 3 , 2022 was prepared pursuant to the provisions Article 1.5.(g) of Regulation (UE) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of June 14, 2017, on the prospectus that should be published in case of public offer or admission to trading of securities in a market regulated and repealing Directive 2003/71/CE.
1 Object
Background
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. ("ACS" or the "Company") held on 7 May 2021 resolved to increase the share capital of ACS charged to voluntary reserves in an amount to be determined according to the terms established in the agreement itself (the "Capital Increase"), as well as to simultaneously reduce the share capital of the Company by an amount maximum equal to the amount of the share capital that is actually issued as a consequence of the Capital Increase (the Capital Increase and this reduction are the "Resolution"), delegating the execution of the resolution to the Board of Directors (with express powers of substitution) (pursuant to article 297.1.a) of the Capital Companies Act, approved by Legislative Royal Decree 1/2010, of 2 July (the "Capital Companies Act").
The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on 16 December 2021, among, and using the powers of delegation in the Resolution, proceed to the second execution of the capital increase, resolved to delegate indiscriminately to the Executive Commission, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Director and Secretary so that they may carry out any actions they deem appropriate or necessary for the second execution of everything contained in the Resolution and they may sign any documents required or considered appropriate for the above-mentioned purposes.
By virtue thereof, on 3 January 2022, resolved to carry out the second Execution, setting the maximum reference value of said Second Execution (Amount of the Executed Option) at 148 million euros.
Object
This document is a supplement to the Information Document regarding the Second Execution made public by ACS through a communication Other Relevant Information on 3 January 2022.
The purpose of this supplement is to communicate the information regarding the Second Execution that was pending confirmation as of the date of publication of the Information Document and, particularly, the number maximum of shares to be issued as a result of the Second Execution, the number of rights needed to receive one share and the final price of the Purchase Commitment of rights prepared by ACS.
This supplement, together with the Information Document dated 3 January 2022, constitutes the document mentioned in Article 1.5.(g) of Regulation (UE) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of June 14, 2017, on the prospectus that should be published in case of public offer or admission to trading of securities in a market regulated and repealing Directive 2003/71/CE., and its publication renders the preparation and publication of an information sheet regarding the issuance and admission to the stock exchange of any shares issued during the Second Execution.
The Information Document and this (www.grupoacs.com) and on the Commission, website (www.cnmv.es).
supplement are available on the ACS website CNMV, the Spanish National Securities Market
Capitalised terms not defined in this supplement shall have the meaning established in said Information Document.
2 Pending information regarding the Second Execution
2.1 Number maximun of shares to be issued, number of rights needed and nominal maximum amount of the Second Execution
Pursuant to the formulas established in the Resolution regarding the Capital Increase, the following points have been established with relation to the Second Execution:
The number maximum of shares to be issued during the Second Execution is set at 6,093,291.
The number of shares actually issued during the Second Execution may, however, be lower, as it will depend on the number of free allocation rights at the end of the trading period not held by ACS (which, in accordance with the resolution of the General Meeting and the Information Document, ACS intends to waive all free allocation rights held at that time as a consequence of the Purchase Commitment assumed) 1.
Therefore, the maximum nominal amount of the Second Execution of the Capital Increase is 3,046,645.50 euros. The nominal amount by which the share capital of ACS will actually be increased during the Second Execution will, however, depend on the number of shares actually issued.
The number of free allocation rights needed to receive one new share is 50.
The shareholders of ACS who had acquired their shares until 13 January 2022 (date of publication of the announcement of the Second Execution in the Mercantile Registry Official Gazette, BORME) and whose transactions had been settled until 17 January 2022 in Sociedad de Gestión de los Sistemas de Registro, Compensación y Liquidación de Valores, S.A.U. (Iberclear), both inclusive, shall receive one free allocation right for each share of ACS owned. Therefore, said shareholders shall have the right to receive one new share for each 19 old shares owned as of the above date (13 January 2022).
In order to ensure that both the number of free allocation rights needed to receive one new share and the number maximum of shares to be issued are whole numbers, Funding Statement, S.A., company of Grupo ACS, has waived 44 free allocation rights corresponding to
44 of the shares of its ownership.
With regards to the above, it is stated that:
The "NTAcc" or number of shares outstanding of ACS as of the date of agreement on this document is 304,664,594; and
The "PreCot", understood as the arithmetic (simple) mean of the weighted average prices of ACS shares on the Spanish Stock Exchanges during the 5 trading days held on 4,5,6,7 and 10 January 2022, rounded according to the terms established by the Resolution and as evidenced by the certification issued by the Sociedad Rectora de la Bolsa de Bilbao, is equal to 23.893 euros.
1 In addition, should the number of shares outstanding of ACS to be put into circulation - after having deducted the shares corresponding to the free allocation rights acquired by ACS by virtue of the Purchase Commitment (which ACS shall waive in accordance with the Resolution) - result in a fraction of a number, ACS (or an entity of your group that, if applicable, owns ACS shares) shall also waive the number of free allocation rights owned necessary in order for the number of new shares to actually be issued during the Second Execution to be a whole number and not a fraction.
Finally, ACS plans to waive the remaining free allocation rights that it owns at the end of their negotiation period.
2.2 Price of the Purchase Commitment
The price of the Purchase Commitment of rights assumed by ACS is of 0.468 gross euros per right, calculated in accordance with the provisions of the Resolution.
Therefore, any shareholders who wish to receive their payment in cash may sell their free allocation rights to ACS at a fixed gross price of 0.468 euros.
Only free allocation rights received of ACS who had acquired their shares until 13 January 2022 (date of publication of the announcement of the Second Execution in the Mercantile Registry Official Gazette, BORME) and whose transactions had been settled until 17 January 2022 in Sociedad de Gestión de los Sistemas de Registro, Compensación y Liquidación de Valores, S.A.U. (Iberclear), both inclusive, ACS will not buy any rights that were acquired on the secondary market, which are not within the scope of the Purchase Commitment.
Madrid, 11 January 2022
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A.
