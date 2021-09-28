Log in
    ACS   ES0167050915

ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCIÓN Y SERVICIOS, S.A.

(ACS)
ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S A : On financial instruments

09/28/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
ACS Actividades de Construcciones y Servicios S.A. NIF A28004885

Avenida de Pío XII, 102 28036

Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores Edison, 4

28006 MADRID

Madrid, 29 September 2021

Dear Sirs:

For the purposes provided for in article 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Board of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, and in article 226 of the Consolidated Text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of October 23, I hereby inform you of the following Inside Information:

Today, ACS Activities de Construcción y Servicios S.A. (ACS) has agreed to extend the forward contract, disclosed as Inside Information on December 21, 2020 (with number 545) that affects a total of 12 million treasury shares, payable exclusively in cash for differences, to be settled between on October 10, 2022 and March 3, 2023 at a rate of 115,385 shares per session.

Sincerely

____________________________

José Luis del Valle Pérez

Board member - Secretay General

Disclaimer

ACS - Actividades de Construcción y Servicios SA published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 16:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
