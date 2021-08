ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S A : Share buy-back, stabilisation and treasury stock programmes

ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A. N.I.F A28004885

Avenida de Pío XII, 102 28036 Madrid

English translation for information purposes only. In the event of a discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.

Madrid, 31 August 2021

Dear Sirs.:

Pursuant to article 227 of the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Market Act (Texto Refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores), ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A. (the "Company" or "ACS"), reports on the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Reference is made to our notices to CNMV of other relevant information of 24 February 2020 (official registry number 218), 25 May 2020 (official registry number 2402), 23 June 2020 (official registry number 2953), 14 August 2020 (official registry number 4065), 28 June 2021 (official registry number 10209) and 27 July 2021 (official registry number 10879) relating to the buy-back programme of own shares approved by the Board of Directors of ACS on 24 February 2020, (the "Buy-backProgramme").

Pursuant to articles 2.2 and 2.3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council, with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilization measures, we hereby inform you that between 24 and 30 August 2021, the Company has carried out the following transactions over its own shares under the Buy-back Programme:

Date Security Trading Venue Number of Shares Weighted Avarage Intermediary Price (€) 24/08/2021 ACS. MC AQE 4.600 22,931 SOCIETE GENERALE 24/08/2021 ACS. MC DXE 14.184 22,931 SOCIETE GENERALE 24/08/2021 ACS. MC MAD 52.066 22,920 SOCIETE GENERALE 24/08/2021 ACS. MC TQE 3.050 22,926 SOCIETE GENERALE 25/08/2021 ACS. MC AQE 3.000 22,995 SOCIETE GENERALE 25/08/2021 ACS. MC DXE 9.000 22,987 SOCIETE GENERALE 25/08/2021 ACS. MC MAD 36.000 22,992 SOCIETE GENERALE 25/08/2021 ACS. MC TQE 2.000 22,994 SOCIETE GENERALE 26/08/2021 ACS. MC AQE 3.620 23,044 SOCIETE GENERALE 26/08/2021 ACS. MC DXE 8.932 23,044 SOCIETE GENERALE 26/08/2021 ACS. MC MAD 34.827 23,044 SOCIETE GENERALE 26/08/2021 ACS. MC TQE 2.400 23,045 SOCIETE GENERALE 27/08/2021 ACS. MC AQE 2.957 22,796 SOCIETE GENERALE 27/08/2021 ACS. MC DXE 25.809 22,877 SOCIETE GENERALE 27/08/2021 ACS. MC MAD 92.060 22,904 SOCIETE GENERALE 27/08/2021 ACS. MC TQE 2.379 22,810 SOCIETE GENERALE 30/08/2021 ACS. MC AQE 1.800 22,915 SOCIETE GENERALE 30/08/2021 ACS. MC DXE 19.054 22,932 SOCIETE GENERALE 30/08/2021 ACS. MC MAD 77.871 22,936 SOCIETE GENERALE 30/08/2021 ACS. MC TQE 1.275 22,915 SOCIETE GENERALE

Detailed information of the transactions carried out within the referred period attached as annex.

Sincerely,

José Luis del Valle Pérez

Board member - Secretary General