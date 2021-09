ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S A : Share buy-back, stabilisation and treasury stock programmes

ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A. N.I.F A28004885

Avenida de Pío XII, 102 28036 Madrid

Madrid, 28 September 2021

Pursuant to article 227 of the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Market Act (Texto Refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores), ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A. (the "Company" or "ACS"), reports on the following:

Reference is made to our notices to CNMV of other relevant information of 24 February 2020 (official registry number 218), 25 May 2020 (official registry number 2402), 23 June 2020 (official registry number 2953), 14 August 2020 (official registry number 4065), 28 June 2021 (official registry number 10209) and 27 July 2021 (official registry number 10879) relating to the buy-back programme of own shares approved by the Board of Directors of ACS on 24 February 2020, (the "Buy-backProgramme").

Pursuant to articles 2.2 and 2.3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council, with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilization measures, we hereby inform you that between 21 and 27 September 2021, the Company has carried out the following transactions over its own shares under the Buy-back Programme:

Date Security Trading Venue Number of Shares Weighted Avarage Intermediary Price (€) 21/09/2021 ACS. MC AQE 8.788 22,786 SOCIETE GENERALE 21/09/2021 ACS. MC DXE 19.942 22,791 SOCIETE GENERALE 21/09/2021 ACS. MC MAD 115.260 22,764 SOCIETE GENERALE 21/09/2021 ACS. MC TQE 5.224 22,775 SOCIETE GENERALE 22/09/2021 ACS. MC AQE 4.996 23,321 SOCIETE GENERALE 22/09/2021 ACS. MC DXE 18.962 23,339 SOCIETE GENERALE 22/09/2021 ACS. MC MAD 82.248 23,330 SOCIETE GENERALE 22/09/2021 ACS. MC TQE 3.601 23,330 SOCIETE GENERALE 23/09/2021 ACS. MC DXE 15.983 23,504 SOCIETE GENERALE 23/09/2021 ACS. MC MAD 68.712 23,499 SOCIETE GENERALE 24/09/2021 ACS. MC AQE 2.808 23,510 SOCIETE GENERALE 24/09/2021 ACS. MC DXE 16.724 23,515 SOCIETE GENERALE 24/09/2021 ACS. MC MAD 78.653 23,510 SOCIETE GENERALE 24/09/2021 ACS. MC TQE 1.815 23,506 SOCIETE GENERALE 27/09/2021 ACS. MC AQE 4.920 24,071 SOCIETE GENERALE 27/09/2021 ACS. MC DXE 20.000 24,058 SOCIETE GENERALE 27/09/2021 ACS. MC MAD 87.172 24,049 SOCIETE GENERALE 27/09/2021 ACS. MC TQE 2.762 24,067 SOCIETE GENERALE

Detailed information of the transactions carried out within the referred period attached as annex.

