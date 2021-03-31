Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A.    ACS   ES0167050915

ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS, S.A.

(ACS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios S A : About corporate governance

03/31/2021 | 01:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ACS Actividades de Construcciones y Servicios S.A. NIF A28004885

Avenida de Pío XII, 102 28036

Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores Edison, 4

28006 MADRID

Madrid, 31 March 2021

Dear Sirs:

For the purposes provided for in articles 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council, of April 16, on market abuse, and 226 of the Consolidated Text of the Securities Market Law, approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of October 23, I am informing you of the following as Other Relevant Information:

That, in the context of the remodeling of the ACS Group and in the meeting of the ACS Board of Directors held today, Mr. Marcelino Fernández Verdes has expressed his will not to continue as CEO of the company and therefore he does not stand for reelection as a director of the company. D Marcelino Fernández Verdes will continue as CEO of Hochtief and President of Abertis and will be responsible for the new investments that the Group will carry out with the product of the divestment of the industrial group.

Sinceresly,

José Luis del Valle Pérez

Director and Secretary General.

Disclaimer

ACS - Actividades de Construcción y Servicios SA published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 17:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS, S.A.
01:57pACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SE : About corporate governance
PU
01:57pACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SE : On corporate transactions
PU
03/25ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SE : Share buy-back, stabilisation and treasur..
PU
03/18ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SE : Share buy-back, stabilisation and treasur..
PU
03/09ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SE : S&P Downgrades ACS to BBB-/A-3 Following ..
MT
02/25ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SE : FY21 Profit Falls 40% Due to Pandemic Imp..
MT
02/25ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y S : Annual results
CO
02/18ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SE : Share buy-back, stabilisation and treasur..
PU
02/17ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SE : Other relevant information
PU
02/11ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SE : Share buy-back, stabilisation and treasur..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 36 537 M 42 922 M 42 922 M
Net income 2020 595 M 700 M 700 M
Net Debt 2020 1 663 M 1 953 M 1 953 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
Yield 2020 5,70%
Capitalization 8 015 M 9 407 M 9 415 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 32,11 €
Last Close Price 27,68 €
Spread / Highest target 44,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Florentino Pérez Rodríguez Executive Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Marcelino Fernández Verdes Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cristina A. E. González de Durana Director-Finance & Corporate Development
Joan-David Grimà i Terré Independent Non-Executive Director
Miquel Roca I. Junyent Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS, S.A.1.95%9 399
VINCI8.65%58 580
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED2.82%32 631
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED10.53%27 217
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED10.44%20 291
FERROVIAL, S.A.-1.77%19 065
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ