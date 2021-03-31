ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios S A : About corporate governance

ACS Actividades de Construcciones y Servicios S.A. NIF A28004885

Madrid, 31 March 2021

For the purposes provided for in articles 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council, of April 16, on market abuse, and 226 of the Consolidated Text of the Securities Market Law, approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of October 23, I am informing you of the following as Other Relevant Information:

That, in the context of the remodeling of the ACS Group and in the meeting of the ACS Board of Directors held today, Mr. Marcelino Fernández Verdes has expressed his will not to continue as CEO of the company and therefore he does not stand for reelection as a director of the company. D Marcelino Fernández Verdes will continue as CEO of Hochtief and President of Abertis and will be responsible for the new investments that the Group will carry out with the product of the divestment of the industrial group.

José Luis del Valle Pérez

Director and Secretary General.