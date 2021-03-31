Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A.    ACS   ES0167050915

ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS, S.A.

(ACS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios S A : On corporate transactions

03/31/2021 | 01:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ACS Actividades de Construcciones y Servicios S.A. NIF A28004885

Avenida de Pío XII, 102 28036

Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores Edison, 4

28006 MADRID

Madrid, 31 March 2021

Dear Sirs:

For the purposes provided for in articles 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council, of April 16, on market abuse, and 226 of the Consolidated Text of the Securities Market Law, approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of October 23, I am informing you of the following as Other Relevant Information:

The Board of Directors of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A., at a meeting held today, resolved to call an Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company to be held at the registered office, located at Avenida de Pío XII 102, 28036 Madrid, at 12:00 hours on May 6, 2021, on first call, and the next day, May 7, 2021, in the same place and time, on second call, (the Meeting is expected to be held on second call)

For this purpose, the Agenda of the Meeting to the Annual General Shareholders'Meeting are attached. All of the documentation on the Meeting will be at the disposals of the Shareholders on the company website, www.grupoacs.com, from the day when the call of meeting is published

Sinceresly,

José Luis del Valle Pérez

Director and Secretary General.

ACS Actividades de Construcciones y Servicios S.A. NIF A28004885

Avenida de Pío XII, 102 28036

AGENDA FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCIÓN Y SERVICIOS, S.A., TO BE HELD AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE, LOCATED AT AVENIDA DE PÍO XII 102, 28036 MADRID, ON 6 MAY 2021, AT FIRST CALL, AND THE FOLLOWING DAY, 7 MAY 2021,

Call to shareholders to the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company, to be held at the registered office, located at Avenida de Pío XII 102, 28036 Madrid, at 12:00 hours on May 6, 2021, on first call, and the next day, May 7, 2021, in the same place and time, on second call, with the following:

AGENDA

  1. Approval of the Annual Financial Statements and Directors' Reports for the 2020 financial year, both of the Company and of the consolidated Group of Companies of which ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. is the parent company. Allocation of results.
  2. Approval of the Consolidated Non-Financial Information Statement for financial year 2020.
  3. Approval of the performance of the Board of Directors during financial year 2020.

4.- Re-election of Directors:

    1. Re-electionof Carmen Fernández Rozado, with the status of Independent Director.
    2. Re-electionof José Eladio Seco Domínguez, with the status of Independent Director.
  2. Annual report on directors' remuneration corresponding to financial year 2020, to be submitted to a consultative vote.
  3. Capital increase charged fully to reserves and authorization of a capital reduction in order to amortize treasury shares.
  4. Authorization to buy back treasury shares and for a capital reduction in order to amortize treasury shares.
  5. Delegation of powers for the entering into and signing of agreements.
  6. Acknowledgement of the amendment of the Rules of Procedure of the Board of Directors.

Disclaimer

ACS - Actividades de Construcción y Servicios SA published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 17:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS, S.A.
01:57pACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SE : About corporate governance
PU
01:57pACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SE : On corporate transactions
PU
03/25ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SE : Share buy-back, stabilisation and treasur..
PU
03/18ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SE : Share buy-back, stabilisation and treasur..
PU
03/09ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SE : S&P Downgrades ACS to BBB-/A-3 Following ..
MT
02/25ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SE : FY21 Profit Falls 40% Due to Pandemic Imp..
MT
02/25ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y S : Annual results
CO
02/18ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SE : Share buy-back, stabilisation and treasur..
PU
02/17ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SE : Other relevant information
PU
02/11ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SE : Share buy-back, stabilisation and treasur..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 36 537 M 42 922 M 42 922 M
Net income 2020 595 M 700 M 700 M
Net Debt 2020 1 663 M 1 953 M 1 953 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
Yield 2020 5,70%
Capitalization 8 015 M 9 407 M 9 415 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 32,11 €
Last Close Price 27,68 €
Spread / Highest target 44,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Florentino Pérez Rodríguez Executive Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Marcelino Fernández Verdes Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cristina A. E. González de Durana Director-Finance & Corporate Development
Joan-David Grimà i Terré Independent Non-Executive Director
Miquel Roca I. Junyent Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS, S.A.1.95%9 399
VINCI8.65%58 580
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED2.82%32 631
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED10.53%27 217
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED10.44%20 291
FERROVIAL, S.A.-1.77%19 065
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ