ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios S A : On corporate transactions
03/31/2021 | 01:57pm EDT
ACS Actividades de Construcciones y Servicios S.A. NIF A28004885
Avenida de Pío XII, 102 28036
Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores Edison, 4
28006 MADRID
Madrid, 31 March 2021
Dear Sirs:
For the purposes provided for in articles 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council, of April 16, on market abuse, and 226 of the Consolidated Text of the Securities Market Law, approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of October 23, I am informing you of the following as Other Relevant Information:
The Board of Directors of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A., at a meeting held today, resolved to call an Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company to be held at the registered office, located at Avenida de Pío XII 102, 28036 Madrid, at 12:00 hours on May 6, 2021, on first call, and the next day, May 7, 2021, in the same place and time, on second call, (the Meeting is expected to be held on second call)
For this purpose, the Agenda of the Meeting to the Annual General Shareholders'Meeting are attached. All of the documentation on the Meeting will be at the disposals of the Shareholders on the company website, www.grupoacs.com, from the day when the call of meeting is published
Sinceresly,
José Luis del Valle Pérez
Director and Secretary General.
ACS Actividades de Construcciones y Servicios S.A. NIF A28004885
Avenida de Pío XII, 102 28036
AGENDA FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCIÓN Y SERVICIOS, S.A., TO BE HELD AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE, LOCATED AT AVENIDA DE PÍO XII 102, 28036 MADRID, ON 6 MAY 2021, AT FIRST CALL, AND THE FOLLOWING DAY, 7 MAY 2021,
Call to shareholders to the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company, to be held at the registered office, located at Avenida de Pío XII 102, 28036 Madrid, at 12:00 hours on May 6, 2021, on first call, and the next day, May 7, 2021, in the same place and time, on second call, with the following:
AGENDA
Approval of the Annual Financial Statements and Directors' Reports for the 2020 financial year, both of the Company and of the consolidated Group of Companies of which ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. is the parent company. Allocation of results.
Approval of the Consolidated Non-Financial Information Statement for financial year 2020.
Approval of the performance of the Board of Directors during financial year 2020.
4.- Re-election of Directors:
Re-electionof Carmen Fernández Rozado, with the status of Independent Director.
Re-electionof José Eladio Seco Domínguez, with the status of Independent Director.
Annual report on directors' remuneration corresponding to financial year 2020, to be submitted to a consultative vote.
Capital increase charged fully to reserves and authorization of a capital reduction in order to amortize treasury shares.
Authorization to buy back treasury shares and for a capital reduction in order to amortize treasury shares.
Delegation of powers for the entering into and signing of agreements.
Acknowledgement of the amendment of the Rules of Procedure of the Board of Directors.
ACS - Actividades de Construcción y Servicios SA published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 17:56:05 UTC.