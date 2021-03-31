ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios S A : On corporate transactions

ACS Actividades de Construcciones y Servicios S.A. NIF A28004885

Avenida de Pío XII, 102 28036

Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores

28006 MADRID

Madrid, 31 March 2021

Dear Sirs:

For the purposes provided for in articles 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council, of April 16, on market abuse, and 226 of the Consolidated Text of the Securities Market Law, approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of October 23, I am informing you of the following as Other Relevant Information:

The Board of Directors of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A., at a meeting held today, resolved to call an Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company to be held at the registered office, located at Avenida de Pío XII 102, 28036 Madrid, at 12:00 hours on May 6, 2021, on first call, and the next day, May 7, 2021, in the same place and time, on second call, (the Meeting is expected to be held on second call)

For this purpose, the Agenda of the Meeting to the Annual General Shareholders'Meeting are attached. All of the documentation on the Meeting will be at the disposals of the Shareholders on the company website, www.grupoacs.com, from the day when the call of meeting is published

Sinceresly,

José Luis del Valle Pérez

Director and Secretary General.