ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. is one of Spain's leading construction groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - construction of infrastructures and buildings (93.5%): civil engineering infrastructures (primarily highways, hydraulic constructions and railroads), non-residential and residential buildings; - services (5.4%): cleaning, waste collection and treatment. Moreover, the group offers maintenance services of urban and industrial infrastructures, port and logistical services, and also social services and personal assistance services. - industrial services (0.3%): development, construction, installation and maintenance of distribution networks of electricity, gas and water, industrial production systems, telecommunication networks, road traffic control systems, etc.; - other (0.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (9.4%), the United States (56%), Australia (18.9%), Canada (5.7%), Germany (2.5%) and other (7.5%).