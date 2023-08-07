Equities ACS ES0167050915
|Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles - 11:38:00 2023-08-07 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|31.44 EUR
|+0.26%
|-1.10%
|+17.44%
|06:28pm
|ACS : H1 23: Growth driven by the road concessions
|Jul. 28
|ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
ACS : H1 23: Growth driven by the road concessions
Today at 12:28 pm
Latest news about ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A.
Chart ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A.
Company Profile
More about the company
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. is one of Spain's leading construction groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - construction of infrastructures and buildings (93.5%): civil engineering infrastructures (primarily highways, hydraulic constructions and railroads), non-residential and residential buildings; - services (5.4%): cleaning, waste collection and treatment. Moreover, the group offers maintenance services of urban and industrial infrastructures, port and logistical services, and also social services and personal assistance services. - industrial services (0.3%): development, construction, installation and maintenance of distribution networks of electricity, gas and water, industrial production systems, telecommunication networks, road traffic control systems, etc.; - other (0.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (9.4%), the United States (56%), Australia (18.9%), Canada (5.7%), Germany (2.5%) and other (7.5%).
SectorConstruction & Engineering
Calendar
2023-11-08 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution
Analysis / Opinion
Ratings for ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A.
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
31.36EUR
Average target price
31.35EUR
Spread / Average Target
-0.03%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Construction & Engineering
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+17.44%
|8 929 M $
|+0.76%
|9 640 M $
|-23.01%
|8 154 M $
|+30.77%
|9 837 M $
|+49.38%
|10 223 M $
|+41.63%
|7 523 M $
|+39.57%
|7 523 M $
|+70.08%
|7 385 M $
|+1.21%
|7 287 M $
|+15.62%
|7 106 M $