Security ACS

ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCIÓN Y SERVICIOS, S.A.

Equities ACS ES0167050915

Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles - 11:38:00 2023-08-07 am EDT
31.44 EUR +0.26% -1.10% +17.44%
06:28pm ACS : H1 23: Growth driven by the road concessions Alphavalue
Jul. 28 ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI

ACS : H1 23: Growth driven by the road concessions

Today at 12:28 pm

Latest news about ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A.

ACS : H1 23: Growth driven by the road concessions Alphavalue
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
ACS reports 385 million euro net profit as Abertis business grows MR
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A announces an Increase in Equity Buyback. CI
Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. agreed to acquire a 56% stake in SH-288 highway in Houston from ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (BME : ACS). CI
UBS Downgrades ACS to Neutral from Buy, Trims PT MT
Global markets live: Meta, Twitter, Yahoo, Engie, Haleon... ZB
ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCIÓN Y SERVICIOS, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for for Cash amount paid with the scrip issue offered as an alternative to the dividend FA
ACS : Q1 23: construction weighs on the margin Alphavalue
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
Spain's ACS reports 20% profit rise as North American sales soar MR
WDH/Hochtief starts the year with a jump in profits - forecast confirmed DP
ACS : Opinion change, from Add to Buy Alphavalue
Siemens Energy signs 7-billion-eur offshore power deal with TenneT RE
US unit of Spain's ACS to build EV battery plant for Panasonic in Kansas RE
ACS : FY22: well positioned for further growth Alphavalue
Transcript : ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023 CI
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
Hochtief plans to more than double dividend - share price rises sharply DP
Vinci sees smaller growth, eyes renewable energy projects in 2023 RE
ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCIÓN Y SERVICIOS, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for for Cash amount paid with the scrip issue offered as an alternative to the dividend FA
Vinci's Cobra IS Acquires Petrobras Assets in Brazil's Polo Carmopolis for $1.1 Billion DJ
Transcript : ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022 CI
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 CI
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Seeks M&A CI

Chart ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A.

Chart ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A.
Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. is one of Spain's leading construction groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - construction of infrastructures and buildings (93.5%): civil engineering infrastructures (primarily highways, hydraulic constructions and railroads), non-residential and residential buildings; - services (5.4%): cleaning, waste collection and treatment. Moreover, the group offers maintenance services of urban and industrial infrastructures, port and logistical services, and also social services and personal assistance services. - industrial services (0.3%): development, construction, installation and maintenance of distribution networks of electricity, gas and water, industrial production systems, telecommunication networks, road traffic control systems, etc.; - other (0.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (9.4%), the United States (56%), Australia (18.9%), Canada (5.7%), Germany (2.5%) and other (7.5%).
Sector
Construction & Engineering
Calendar
2023-11-08 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
31.36EUR
Average target price
31.35EUR
Spread / Average Target
-0.03%
Sector Other Construction & Engineering

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCIÓN Y SERVICIOS, S.A.
Chart Analysis ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A.
+17.44% 8 929 M $
EIFFAGE S.A.
Chart Analysis Eiffage S.A.
+0.76% 9 640 M $
ACCIONA, S.A.
Chart Analysis Acciona, S.A.
-23.01% 8 154 M $
GOLDEN MV HOLDINGS, INC.
Chart Analysis Golden MV Holdings, Inc.
+30.77% 9 837 M $
EMCOR GROUP, INC.
Chart Analysis EMCOR Group, Inc.
+49.38% 10 223 M $
KAJIMA CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Kajima Corporation
+41.63% 7 523 M $
STANTEC INC.
Chart Analysis Stantec Inc.
+39.57% 7 523 M $
HOCHTIEF AG
Chart Analysis HOCHTIEF AG
+70.08% 7 385 M $
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.
Chart Analysis Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S.
+1.21% 7 287 M $
TAISEI CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Taisei Corporation
+15.62% 7 106 M $
Other Construction & Engineering
