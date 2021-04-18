Log in
    ACS   ES0167050915

ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS, S.A.

(ACS)
  Report
Atlantia investor urges Italy not to interfere in Autostrade sale

04/18/2021 | 06:27am EDT
ROME (Reuters) - Atlantia investor and hedge fund TCI has urged Italy's government not to put any pressure on the Italian infrastructure group to strike a deal to sell its motorway business Autostrade, a letter seen by Reuters shows.

TCI's letter, dated April 12, asks the government to allow Atlantia to evaluate "independently and free from any political interference" an offer for Autostrade from Spanish infrastructure group ACS.

Autostrade, which manages half of Italy's motorway network, has been in the political crosshairs since the 2018 deadly collapse of a Genoa motorway bridge run by the company.

As part of a government-backed initiative to reclaim control of the motorways, Atlantia is in advanced talks with a consortium led by Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), which has presented a binding offer for Autostrade.

However, ACS has sent an expression of interest for Atlantia's 88% stake in Autostrade, which it values at between 9 billion and 10 billion euros ($12 billion), in a move that could foil the government's plans.

"Atlantia should be allowed to take the required time to consider the ACS offer," TCI said in the letter, adding that Rome should not make approval of Autostrade's economic and financial plan conditional on a deal with the CDP-led consortium.

Such a condition would be a "blatant violation of the principle of free movement of capital", TCI said.

The offer from the CDP and partners Macquarie and Blackstone is based on an Autostrade valuation of 9.1 billion euros, which some Atlantia investors, including TCI, believe is too low.

On Sunday Italian newspaper La Stampa reported that U.S. investment firm Apollo and Italian group Toto Holding might also submit offers.

The Atlantia board has called a shareholder meeting on May 28 to examine the CDP-led bid.

($1 = 0.8345 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Writing by Angelo Amante; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS, S.A. 1.34% 28.06 Delayed Quote.3.35%
ATLANTIA SPA 1.02% 16.395 Delayed Quote.11.42%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -1.01% 156.25 End-of-day quote.12.83%
Financials
Sales 2021 33 141 M 39 713 M 39 713 M
Net income 2021 725 M 869 M 869 M
Net cash 2021 46,4 M 55,6 M 55,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 6,83%
Capitalization 7 999 M 9 582 M 9 585 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Florentino Pérez Rodríguez Executive Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Marcelino Fernández Verdes Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cristina A. E. González de Durana Director-Finance & Corporate Development
Joan-David Grimà i Terré Independent Non-Executive Director
Miquel Roca I. Junyent Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS, S.A.3.35%9 582
VINCI11.42%61 360
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.03%33 594
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.60%25 627
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED4.55%22 907
FERROVIAL, S.A.-1.37%19 552
