  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ACS   ES0167050915

ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCIÓN Y SERVICIOS, S.A.

(ACS)
  Report
Iberdrola Head Is Under Investigation in Alleged Spying Probe -EFE

06/23/2021 | 07:07am EDT
--Iberdrola SA's Chairman and Chief Executive Ignacio Sanchez Galan has been named a suspect by Spain's national court in a criminal investigation into alleged corporate spying, EFE reports, citing a court document.

--The Spanish energy utility is being investigated into whether it hired ex-commissioner Jose Villarejo to spy on Florentino Perez Rodriguez, executive chairman of Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, among others, according to the news outlet.

--When contacted by The Wall Street Journal, Iberdrola said that last month its board informed the court that any member of the company was available to answer questions about the case. "We now have the opportunity to do so and address the rumours and leaks that have targeted the company," it said. ACS declined to comment.

Full story: https://bit.ly/3zPKzjY

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-21 0706ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCIÓN Y SERVICIOS, S.A. -1.00% 22.7 Delayed Quote.-15.51%
IBERDROLA, S.A. -1.53% 10.645 Delayed Quote.-7.61%
Financials
Sales 2021 29 697 M 35 456 M 35 456 M
Net income 2021 739 M 883 M 883 M
Net Debt 2021 198 M 237 M 237 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,07x
Yield 2021 8,21%
Capitalization 6 539 M 7 786 M 7 807 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCIÓN Y SERVICIOS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCIÓN Y SERVICIOS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 22,94 €
Average target price 32,60 €
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Florentino Pérez Rodríguez Executive Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Marcelino Fernández Verdes Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cristina A. E. González de Durana Director-Finance & Corporate Development
Joan-David Grimà i Terré Independent Non-Executive Director
Miquel Roca I. Junyent Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCIÓN Y SERVICIOS, S.A.-15.51%7 786
VINCI15.89%64 254
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.62%31 016
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED16.43%28 313
FERROVIAL, S.A.9.42%21 713
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.00%18 709