Iberdrola Head Is Under Investigation in Alleged Spying Probe -EFE

--Iberdrola SA's Chairman and Chief Executive Ignacio Sanchez Galan has been named a suspect by Spain's national court in a criminal investigation into alleged corporate spying, EFE reports, citing a court document.

--The Spanish energy utility is being investigated into whether it hired ex-commissioner Jose Villarejo to spy on Florentino Perez Rodriguez, executive chairman of Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, among others, according to the news outlet.

--When contacted by The Wall Street Journal, Iberdrola said that last month its board informed the court that any member of the company was available to answer questions about the case. "We now have the opportunity to do so and address the rumours and leaks that have targeted the company," it said. ACS declined to comment.

