On corporate transactions: mergers, acquisitions and other

ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A.

CIF A28004885

Avenida de Pío XII, 102, 28036 Madrid

Registro Mercantil de Madrid Hoja M-30221

Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores Edison, 4

28006 MADRID

Madrid, 11 de November 2021

For the purposes provided for in article 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Board of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, and in article 226 of the Consolidated Text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of October 23, I hereby inform you of the following Inside Information:

Pursuant to what was agreed by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on May 7, 2021 in relation to item 7 of the Agenda, the Board of Directors of ACS Activities de Construcción y Servicios S.A. (ACS) has agreed, today, to reduce the share capital by means of the amortization, charged to profits or free reserves, of the Company's own shares for a nominal amount of THREE MILLION EUROS by means of the amortization of SIX million of ACS own shares. It is hereby stated that, for a nominal amount of three million euros (3,000,000 euros), the reserve provided for in section e) of article 335 of the Capital Companies Act has been allocated and consequently amending article 6 of the Bylaws, which will be drawn up as follows:

"Article 6. The share capital is 155,332,297 euros, represented by 304,664,594 shares of FIFTY CENTS OF EURO nominal value per share totally subscribed and disbursed.

The company may issue non-voting shares for a value no greater than half the share capital and with entitlement to receive a minimum annual dividend of one per cent of the paid-up share capital for each share, notwithstanding other rights conferred by law.

The company may also issue redeemable shares, for a face value no greater than a fourth of the share capital and in compliance with the other legally established requirements".

Sincerely

José Luis del Valle Pérez